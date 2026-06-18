Netflix Cancels ‘The Boroughs’ After Debut Season, Creators Call Ending "Emotional"
Despite strong reviews, the high cost of production, combined with soft ratings, factored into Netflix's decision not to renew.
Netflix has canceled The Boroughs after one season. The series was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews and executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, known for Stranger Things.
The show centered on residents of a retirement community who must band together to stop an otherworldly threat.
Despite strong reviews, the high cost of production, combined with soft ratings, factored into Netflix's decision not to renew.
"An Emotional Wrap-Up"
The show, as revealed by Jeffrey Addiss, had a three-season plan mapped out, with ideas for spin-offs. This is not the first Addiss project to be canceled by Netflix, as his previous show, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, was also canceled after an Emmy-winning first season.
Regarding its cancellation, he said, “We learned a hard lesson on Dark Crystal: Don't end on a cliffhanger. So the end of the season [of The Boroughs] is an emotional wrap-up but opens a door and hints at where we wanna go in the next season—and even a little bit into the season after that.”
With the cancellation of The Boroughs, Stranger Things: Tales From '85 is now the only Duffer Brothers project remaining at Netflix, with its second season scheduled for later this year.
Other Projects With Paramount
Matt and Ross Duffer have signed a four-year deal with Paramount, where they will write, produce and direct theatrical films in addition to television and streaming projects.
An untitled film is already set for a release Nov. 3, 2028, according to Deadline. All details about the project are being kept under wraps.
The duo's Netflix era included four projects under their Upside Down Pictures banner in recent months.
Aside from the Stranger Things spin-off, the other three have each ended: Stranger Things concluded on Dec. 31, 2025; Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen was a limited series; and The Boroughs was canceled.
Several projects the Duffers had in development at Netflix have also stalled.
Their adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's novel The Talisman, developed with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, was shelved as the duo transitioned to Paramount.
A Death Note live-action series, announced through Upside Down Pictures in 2022, has not yet moved into production.