Locals Believe a Serial Killer in New England Is Responsible for the Deaths of Seven People A forensic scientist has said this is a "large number of human remains to find in a short period of time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 21 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET

When it comes to brutal murders, New England is no stranger to its fair share of disturbing deaths. The most famous serial killer to terrorize the northeastern United States was Albert DeSalvo, who was nicknamed the Boston Strangler. Between 1962 and 1964, he confessed to murdering 13 women, though he was never convicted of them. DeSalvo was "sentenced to life in prison over a series of armed robberies and sexual assaults," per the BBC. In 1973, he was fatally stabbed in prison.

More than 50 years after DeSalvo was murdered, local residents believe a serial killer is responsible for the deaths of seven people across three New England states. The victims were discovered within a month of each other, and lived within a few hours of one another. Although authorities are urging the public to avoid jumping to conclusions, the available information is certainly unsettling. Here's what we know.

Seven bodies have been discovered across three New England states.

Between March 6 and April 19, 2025, the bodies of seven people have been found along New England cities, reports the New York Post. The possibility that one person is responsible and is a serial killer has been floated on social media, though authorities have yet to confirm this. "Whether it’s coincidental or not, I think it merits review and investigation, at least," said Matthew Mangino, a Pennsylvania-based defense attorney.

The first remains were found on March 6, 2025, in Plymouth, Mass., per Boston 25 News. Per police reports, a man stumbled upon a jawless skull while searching for deer antlers. Authorities have not released any identifying information. That same day, the body of 35-year-old Paige Fannon of West Islip, N.Y., was found in the Norwalk River, which runs through southwestern Connecticut.

Less than two weeks later, the remains of an adult female between the ages of 40 and 60 were discovered near a cemetery in Groton, Mass. The body of a 59-year-old missing mother of two was found a couple of days after in New Haven, Conn. Denise Leary had been missing for two months and was last seen Sept. 29, 2024, reports NBC News.

On March 26, the body of a missing woman from Warwick, N.Y., was found in Foster, which was more than 150 miles away from where she lived. She was later identified as Michele Romano, age 56. A family member reported her missing in August 2024, per The Providence Journal. Another body, as well as separate human remains, were discovered on April 9. The former was found in Killingly, Conn., while the latter was found in Framingham, Mass.

@buzzjunction Breaking: New England Serial Killer 🚨 Since March, seven decaying female bodies have been discovered across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, sparking fears of a possible serial killer. The victims, aged 35 to 60, were found near coastal areas. While police say there’s no confirmed link between the deaths, a forensic expert has expressed concern. ♬ original sound - Buzz Junction

A forensic scientist believes there is definitely cause for concern.

Dr. Peter Valentin, chair of the Forensic Science Department at the University of New Haven, took to TikTok to address the possibility of a New England serial killer. He specializes in crime scene investigations and said the first thing he found to be "curious" was the "seven sets of remains over the span of two months." This is, in his words, a "large number of human remains to find in a short period of time."