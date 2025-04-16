Nora Aunor Was a Mom to Five Kids, Most of Whom Pursued Careers in Acting Nora is survived by her five kids. By Jennifer Farrington Published April 16 2025, 7:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Highly regarded Filipino film star and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Nora Aunor, passed away at the age of 71 on April 16, 2025. Her son, Ian de Leon, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, per ABS-CBN News. Known as a "Superstar" in Filipino culture, her death has been difficult to process, not just for fans, but especially for her children.

Nora married actor Christopher de Leon in 1975, and though they separated in 1996, the two raised a blended family. Together, they had one biological child, Ian, and adopted four others: Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth. Get to know Nora Aunor’s children, and find out where they are today.

Who are Nora Aunor's kids?

Source: Mega

Nora welcomed one biological child, Ian, with Christopher de Leon, and adopted four others: Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth de Leon. Ian was among her children who publicly spoke out following her passing.

Matet also shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, "I love you mommy." Lotlot honored their mom with an emotional message as well, posting, "She touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade."

Like their mother, both Lotlot and Matet pursued acting careers. Lotlot has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, most recently starring as Rosita Flores in Lavender Fields, per IMDb. Matet also built a steady career in entertainment, with her latest role in the 2025 project Slay, according to her IMDb page.

It’s unclear what Kiko is up to these days, but as for Kenneth, he may have followed in his parents’ footsteps as well, this time behind the scenes. An IMDb page for a John Kenneth de Leon lists him as the head writer and creator of the TV series Slay, which happens to star Matet, among many others.

Considering the path his siblings took, it’s not exactly surprising that Ian also pursued acting. He’s appeared in films like Crosspoint (2024) and starred in dozens of episodes of Makiling (2024), as well as Lolong (2022) and Beach Bros (2022), per his IMDb.

What was Nora Aunor’s relationship with her children like?

Considering most of Nora's children shared public statements following her death, it’s safe to assume they maintained a somewhat steady relationship with her. However, her relationship with Lotlot had been brought into question in the past. According to ABS-CBN, when Lotlot married her longtime partner Fadi El Souri in 2018 (they have since separated), Nora was notably absent from the wedding, reportedly due to a "silent feud" between them.

Later on, however, Matet spoke out to clear the air. She explained that while Lotlot had hoped for a surprise appearance from their mom, Nora was working that day and couldn’t make it. Matet reportedly clarified there was no ongoing dispute between Nora and Lotlot.