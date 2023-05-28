Distractify
Navy Nurses Fired After Flipping Off Newborn Babies In "Shocking" Social Media Posts

People are disgusted with the Nurses who posted photos flipping off babies to social media.

Mustafa Gatollari
By

May 28 2023

Staff members at a naval hospital in Jacksonville, Florida apparently thought it'd be a good idea to use newborn infants as the butt of their jokes.

Action Jax news released the footage of the caretakers flipping off babies on Snapchat, calling them "mini Satans," and holding an infant up to dance to rap music while a coworker filmed it.

The image was a screenshot from Snapchat which was then posted to social media, according to ABC News. After hospital officials caught wind of their behavior, they immediately removed them from care duties and released a statement on Facebook condemning their actions.

Call me old-fashioned, but I would rather have a healthcare professional who doesn't view my newborn as a "Satan" while caring for them. It's good to see that whoever is running the hospital agrees.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville released a statement which includes the note that, “we have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice."

People online were obviously outraged by the posts, and there are tons of people commenting on how disgusted they are by the caretakers' behavior.

(h/t New York Post)

