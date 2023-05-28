Home > Viral News > Trending Navy Nurses Fired After Flipping Off Newborn Babies In "Shocking" Social Media Posts People are disgusted with the Nurses who posted photos flipping off babies to social media. By Mustafa Gatollari May 28 2023, Updated 9:40 a.m. ET

Staff members at a naval hospital in Jacksonville, Florida apparently thought it'd be a good idea to use newborn infants as the butt of their jokes.

Action Jax news released the footage of the caretakers flipping off babies on Snapchat, calling them "mini Satans," and holding an infant up to dance to rap music while a coworker filmed it.

AT 6 Naval Hospital Jacksonville's reaction to EXCLUSIVE VIDEO that appears to show staff inappropriately handling a newborn. pic.twitter.com/EES0qw5CGx — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) September 19, 2017

The image was a screenshot from Snapchat which was then posted to social media, according to ABC News. After hospital officials caught wind of their behavior, they immediately removed them from care duties and released a statement on Facebook condemning their actions.

Call me old-fashioned, but I would rather have a healthcare professional who doesn't view my newborn as a "Satan" while caring for them. It's good to see that whoever is running the hospital agrees.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville released a statement which includes the note that, “we have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice."

