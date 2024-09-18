Home > Viral News > Trending Nutter Butter's Official TikTok Account Is Terrifying and Unhinged Who is Aidan? By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 18 2024, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@officialnutterbutter

In the past, certain brands have been applauded for their ability to adapt to the ever-changing humor of the internet and younger generations. Duolingo and their iconic, sassy mascot, for example, are one of the best-known examples of Gen Z marketing tactics, and their ability to embrace meme culture has proven incredibly successful for the company. Nutter Butter, however, has decided to take things one step ... weirder.

If you're not familiar with the beloved peanut butter cookie's TikTok presence, it's something that can't easily be explained. It's like some sort of surreal, Nutter Butter-centric analogue horror situation, complete with recurring characters, creepy retro jingles, and a healthy dose of deep-fried "s--tposting," as the kids say.

And while it all seems like a bunch of randomly generated, unhinged nonsense, internet sleuths think they may have parsed out some kind of underlying narrative. Let's take a look.

Source: tiktok/@officialnutterbutter Who is Aidan?

What's with the Nutter Butter official TikTok account?

As previously mentioned, the official Nutter Butter TikTok account is something you really need to see for yourself, though we're not sure you'll understand what you're looking at. However, one thing's for sure: It's all very creepy. A few of their videos have even been flagged by TikTok for sensitive content.

Let's start with the basics. Within the plethora of unexplainable videos on the account, viewers have seen several recurring characters and themes, including a Nutter Butter-headed doll named Aidan, a black cloud named Nadia, and a masked clown with a top hat known simply as the Nutter Butter Man. The clown seems to carry a generally negative vibe, often appearing as a terrifying apparition and even chasing around our other characters.

Aidan also seems to play a central role, and some have even suggested that he's the main character. One curious Reddit user on the r/GameTheorists subreddit spent some time dissecting the supposed hidden story behind it all, and they had some interesting theories.

"Aidan’s tragic past involves his son being murdered by an intruder in their home," the user said. "Nadia [is] likely Aidan’s wife. Hints of a wedding and the similarity of her name to 'Aidan' suggest she plays a significant role in the story." "The Nutter Butter Clown originates from old commercials where he gave sweets to children, promoting the idea of accepting candy from strangers. Now, he symbolizes chaos and menace in the TikTok content," they continued.

Their lengthy post also attempts to decipher the meanings behind some of the page's most popular TikToks, including one in which the Nutter Butter Man jump-scares viewers after an incorrect passcode is logged into an iPhone passcode screen (on which all the numbers are replaced by unsettling Nutter Butter cookies, of course).

An additional theory suggests that peanut butter is used throughout the videos to symbolize blood, adding an even more horrifying layer to the supposed storyline.

Their video captions are also incredibly cryptic and spooky, ranging from, "i have seen," to "hes gone█ █████for now ██████████ ███ █████ ██████ ███."

So, Who runs the Nutter Butter TikTok account? And who is Aidan?

As it turns out, the Aidan character from the Nutter Butter official TikTok account isn't just some peanut butter-induced fever dream brain child — he's actually based on a real person. That might sound strange, but hear us out.

For over a year straight, "superfan" and digital advertising student Aidan Moloney left comments containing only his name on Nutter Butter's TikTok posts, and they became so popular that the brand began leaning into his comments within their marketing strategy in January 2024, per AdWeek. This slowly devolved from simply editing his name onto photos of their packaging into the content that we know and love today.

Nutter Butter is owned by confectionery company Mondelez International, who also owns Sour Patch Kids, Chips Ahoy, Belvita, and more. And while many of the social media accounts tied to their brands — like Oreo, for example — definitely lean into internet culture in their meme-focused marketing, it's nothing like what Nutter Butter is doing. However, because Nutter Butter is a smaller brand, they've been able to experiment more with their social media strategy.