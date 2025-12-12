'NYPD Blue' Star Dennis Franz Spotted Dining Inside Circa Las Vegas Whatever you are looking for in a day or night out or a weekend getaway, downtown Las Vegas is the place to find nonstop partying and hidden gems all around you. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 12 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the destination for fans of all sorts of interests, and downtown in particular has become a melting pot for all of those fans, and even some of the biggest stars at the forefront of those industries, to come and party.

Circa Las Vegas has been abuzz as athletes, entertainers, and sports personalities converged at the resort all with one goal: to have the time of their life. From what we are told, they definitely did just that. UFC Heavyweight Derrick Lewis was staying on property, enjoying time with San Diego Padres All-Star pitcher and World Series champion Joe Musgrove. They were happily surprised when CEO/Owner Derek Stevens stopped by to chat with them. They talked about all things baseball and UFC, as well as discussing the major milestone of Lewis preparing to fight in UFC 324. This will be the first-ever UFC event to be aired on the streaming platform Paramount+ following the recent broadcast partnership deal.

Award-winning actor Dennis Franz, famed for his role on NYPD Blue, was dining at Barry’s Downtown Prime with friends. Chef Barry Dakake gave him an exclusive tour of the kitchen before Circa Executive Richard Wilk took him on a tour of the property. Along the way, they ran into Circa co-owner Greg Stevens sixty floors up at the iconic rooftop Legacy Club.

Baseball legend Luis “Gonzo” Gonzalez, a five-time All-Star and World Series champion, was also among the notable guests staying at Circa. Gonzalez spent time with CEO/Owner Derek Stevens while watching UFC 323 and later visited 8 East, where the staff and baseball fans alike were ecstatic to pose for a photo with him.

Spotted at the Lucky Box Vending Machine, we saw former MMA fighter and current UFC coach Justin Adams, who joined Derrick Lewis during their visit. Adams pulled a 2020 Panini Select Tyrese Maxey trading card, which we hear is rumored to be valued at over $2,000. If that weren’t exciting enough, he also scored the machines’ “Golden Ticket,” which is a top-tier win in our book. With the growing popularity of this machine, guests have scored prizes featuring Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Shohei Ohtani, and we can’t wait to see what comes out next.