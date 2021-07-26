One TikTok User Decided to Go for the Gold by Setting His Tinder Location to the Olympic Village

Most celebrities know what it's like to date professional athletes, but now, it appears one industrious Tinder and TikTok user has decided to get in on the action. During the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, TikToker Reed Kavner decided to pursue love with an Olympian.

How? By paying for Tinder Plus, which allows the user to change their location to anywhere — including the Olympic Village . Read on for details of his social experiment and what Olympic athletes were found on the app.

However, in an updated TikTok, it appears Reed has found luck after Katerine Savard commented on his video with a raised hand emoji. He responded to her with a second TikTok, where he speaks French for her after noting her Tinder bio said she likes men who speak French. The Olympian responded to this second TikTok as well with a sweet comment: "Hahaha, j'adore."

While it does appear his method has backfired a little, his initial TikTok revealed there were more than a few Olympians single and on the app. The Olympians he quickly showcased in his TikTok included New Zealand canoeist Lisa Carrington, 32, Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard, 28, and Estonian biathlete Grete Gaim, 28.

I was on swim team until I was 12 so we'll have that in common

Reed also posted his first TikTok, which now has over 2 million views, to Twitter. He added the caption, "Last night I made a TikTok about changing my Tinder location to put myself in the Olympic Village so that I can fall in love with an Olympian (medalists preferred). It got 2M views overnight, which is fun, but now Olympic Village Tinder is flooded with non-Olympians."

Other TikToks from the Olympic Village have been posted by Olympians themselves.

Another viral TikTok from the Olympic Village recently is sort of related to Olympic Village Tinder. Rugby player Ilona Maher posted a TikTok with over a million likes demonstrating all the uses for the so-called "anti-sex" beds that Olympians have been provided with. In the hilarious video, fellow teammates tried jumping on the beds, flinging themselves onto the beds, and more.

Illona isn't the only Olympian posting about the bed situation; diver Tom Daley from Great Britain has also gotten in on the action. He posted a TikTok confirming the beds are "sturdy," contrary to the internet's disbelief. Ilona has also posted TikToks about the quality of food in the Olympic Village and other parts of the athlete experience for fans to get a full view of what's happening in Tokyo.