OnlyFans Star G Baby Says Starbucks Firing Sparked Her Online Career “At the time I thought my life was falling apart, but it set me up for everything that came after." By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 25 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: G Baby

OnlyFans creator G Baby says getting fired from Starbucks pushed her toward a life she never imagined. “I got fired from Starbucks, and it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” said the model, whose real name is Grace. “At the time I thought my life was falling apart, but it set me up for everything that came after."

She now earns income from her online content and claims to have amassed millions of followers across platforms. Her departure from food service work marked a dramatic shift. She signed up for OnlyFans shortly after being let go.

“It started with a couple of posts here and there,” she said. “Then I realized people were responding to me, not just the pictures. They wanted to connect, and that’s when things really took off.” G Baby credits daily interaction with fans and a business mindset for her rapid rise.

Source: G Baby

“You have to treat it seriously,” she said. “It’s not posting once in a while and waiting for money to show up. You’re creating, editing, promoting, and interacting every single day. It’s work.” She added, “I used to stress about rent, about bills. Now I’m building savings and looking at investments. It’s a completely different world.”

“I am so grateful to my fans - they are what keep me going. I love interacting with them every day.” Her decision to join OnlyFans came as Starbucks prepared a wide-scale corporate restructuring.

The company announced Thursday it would shutter roughly 500 stores in North America and lay off nearly 900 non-retail employees. Starbucks said it is focusing resources on core retail operations amid six consecutive quarters of same-store sales decline.

Source: G Baby

The model said she doesn’t regret walking away from food service. She now controls her schedule and output. “I know people judge,” she said. “But I’m proud of what I’ve built. I own my brand, I set my schedule, and I decide what’s right for me. No boss can take that away.”

She also said the skills required to succeed online mirror those in small business ownership. Planning, shooting, and customer service all fall on her. Her old job is now a frequent target in her viral content. “I love all my fans, and I value them equally — they have done so much for me,” she said.