OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain Reveals Her Stunning 7-Car Collection While Rain’s $4 million monthly earnings from OnlyFans is shocking, the influencer knows how to invest her money. By Distractify Staff Published May 22 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET Source: Sophie Rain

Bop House’s Sophie Rain became an instant sensation online when she launched her OnlyFans in 2023. She quickly leveraged her success, gaining 19 million social media followers across her Instagram and TikTok.

While Rain’s $4 million monthly earnings from OnlyFans is shocking, the influencer knows how to invest her money. In a new interview with The Hollywood Fix, the 20-year-old content creator revealed she has a staggering 7-car collection of luxury and reliable vehicles.

“So, I have my Porsche, that is my number one favorite car of all time,” Rain disclosed before saying she just purchased a Mercedes-AMG X63. “That is my second baby. I just got her. Love her.”

“I have an Audi RS Q8, a Ford F-150 Raptor R — I also love that car,” she said. “I also have a Mazda that I use as, like, a daily car when I don’t feel like driving one of the expensive cars.” Rain’s car collection doesn’t stop at that — she’s even invested in two diesel trucks.

The influencer made it clear, though, that her diesel trucks will never be squatted. “I hate the squatted trucks,” Rain said as she covered her smirk with her hand. “If they think squatted is country, then that’s really sad, because it’s not. It’s very cringe, I’m just being honest.”

The multi-millionaire is on the fast track to becoming one of the richest OF creators, and she’s only two years into her career. Already, she’s planning to expand her empire — and has made some big moves in doing so. Though she resides in Miami, Fla., with the Bop House girls at their estate, Rain just made her biggest purchase yet — in cash.

Rain revealed to The Hollywood Fix that her diesel trucks were purchased for her new farmland in Florida, which she bought for $2.7 million. While her business is at the Bop House, Rain is serious about living the ultimate farm lifestyle on her 20 acres of land.