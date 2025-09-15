Pastor Frederick Haynes of the Friendship-West Baptist Church Announces Leave, Citing Health Issues The pastor announced that he will undergo surgery following a medical diagnosis. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 15 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / CBS Texas

The senior pastor of the Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, Pastor Frederick Haynes, is taking a temporary leave of absence from the church over some health issues.

Pastor Haynes has been the senior pastor at the church Haynes since 1983, and he was instrumental in growing the churches following from 100 parishioners to 13,000.



What Are Pastor Frederick Haynes's Health Issues?

According to WFAA News in Dallas, Pastor Haynes is taking a temporary leave of absence from his duties at his church following a recent medical diagnosis. A representative from the Friendship-West Baptist Church made the announcement on Sept. 14, 2025. The pastor is also on the board of the Conference of National Black Churches as well as the National Action Network. Haynes also released a statement noting the temporary leave and said he would be undergoing surgery, per NBCDFW.

“While this is a personal challenge, I stand firm in my faith and have complete confidence in God’s healing power,” he said. "James 5:15 reminds us, ‘And the prayer of faith shall save the sick.’ I am profoundly grateful for your prayers, love, support, understanding, and respect for my privacy during this time, and I look forward to returning after my recovery." Dr. Haynes also serves on the board of the IC3 Church and Development Conference.

Frederick D. Haynes III, the Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, will take a temporary leave of absence following a recent medical diagnosis, the church announced. pic.twitter.com/8StAjeUz2g — WFAA (@wfaa) September 14, 2025

Pastor Haynes is expected to spend weeks recovering from his surgery, and the exact nature of his health issues and medical diagnosis has not been made public at this time. "He is scheduled to undergo surgery and will spend the coming weeks focused on recovery," stated a press release. He appointed Rev. David Malcom McGruder as the Executive Pastor of the Friendship-West Baptist Church during his absence.

Pastor Haynes is a prominent and respected leader who was awarded the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential Lifetime Achievement Leadership Award in Community Service back in 2022. Former President Joe Biden presented the award to Dr. Haynes in person. Haynes was also announced as the new CEO of the civil rights group founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, back in 2024.

Jackson founded the organization in the early 1970s, and Haynes was announced as Jackson's replacement after the leader— who was 82 at the time — announced he would be stepping down from the role. However, Haynes handed in his resignation just a few months later but did not state a reason for his departure.

Meeting people where they’re at is how we broaden our coalition and build strength on common ground – that’s exactly what Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III of Friendship-West Baptist Church is doing. It was great to join folks for service today and learn about their voter… pic.twitter.com/Z8ahoYnDBh — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) September 14, 2025

Prayers for Pastor Haynes were shared on X after the news of his leave was announced. "Prayers up for the incomparable Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, Ph.D," wrote one X user. Another well-wisher noted, "Praying for healing and restoration for Dr. Haynes."