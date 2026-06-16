Pat Sajak Resurfaces After Two Years Off the Grid, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing In a video posted to social media, Sajak addressed questions about life after leaving the show. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 16 2026, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Pat Sajak, who hosted Wheel of Fortune for four decades, shared a social media update following his retirement from television.

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In a video posted to social media, Sajak addressed questions about life after leaving the show. "Hi! I know a lot of you have been wondering, asking me how I'm doing, and I'm enjoying life," he said.

Source: MEGA

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The video then shifted to a joke about his location when Sajak, who appeared to be seated before a beach backdrop, remarked that he was in Montana, a landlocked, mountainous state, before bringing a cow into the frame, its mooing audible off camera.

The video prompted reactions on social media, marking one of his few public updates since leaving the show.

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Pat Sajak’s Departure from 'Wheel of Fortune'

Sajak's final regular episode of Wheel of Fortune aired in 2024, though he remained involved with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune until June 2025. A year on, the video appeared to show him in a tropical setting.

Pat Sajak looking like a Miami drug Lord 😂 https://t.co/2h4huCsqXN — Reggie Wade (@ReggieWade) June 14, 2026

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Ryan Seacrest stepped into the host role alongside Vanna White following Sajak's departure. According to EW, White has addressed public comparisons between the two, saying that contrasting Sajak and Seacrest would be like "comparing apples and oranges," adding, “They're both great. Everybody has their own style, and people watching the show can see their personality."

Sajak's Video Draws Online Reactions

Seacrest joined Wheel of Fortune in 2024, taking over as host, after Sajak retained his role on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Sajak has made relatively few public appearances. His recent social media post has generated comments online, with fans and followers responding to his joke, nodding to his claim of being in Montana while appearing to be in a tropical setting.

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