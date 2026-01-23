Allison Salinas Tried to Have Her Husband Killed — You Won't Believe His Reaction "I don’t send a person back to live with their abuser." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 23 2026, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: Dateline

According to a press release shared to Facebook by the Pekin Police Department, in July 2025, Allison Salinas was charged in connection with a murder for hire plot. In the comments section, several people asked if Allison was the so-called Busy Beez Bakery girl. This was in reference to claims of nonpayment made by five former employees, per 25News.

"The whole time working for [Salinas], when she would come in, and something was not done, she would just be down your throat," said one employee to the outlet. Salinas claimed the chaos was due to the newness of her business, which opened in November 2024. Three months later, the bakery permanently closed. During this same time, Salinas was also trying to hire someone to kill her husband. Where is Patrick Salinas now? Here is the latest update.

Where is Patrick Salinas now?

At his wife's arraignment, Patrick begged Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch to release Allison to his custody, reports WMBD. Patrick told the judge he felt safe around the woman who was accused of trying to kill him. Regarding the allegations against Allison, Patrick said he didn't feel as if his wife did anything wrong. He also believed Allison was a target of a smear campaign from the citizens of Pekin.

Patrick revealed Allison was suffering from mental health issues, which led to a suicide attempt. He ended up taking her to a hospital, where Allison was put on proper medication. When police interrogated Allison, she confessed to discussing the murder of her husband. According to her, she wasn't in a "good mental state, but admitted she wasn’t crazy or unstable."

Ultimately, Judge Doscotch denied Patrick's request. "I can’t guarantee his safety if I release you to the home based upon your words on those phone calls," the judge said to Allison, referring to conversations with the man she tried to hire to kill Patrick. "I don’t send a person back to live with their abuser,” explained Doscotch. “She sent a picture of him to the guy and said take care of it."

Allison Salinas took a plea deal.

A few weeks later, Allison took a plea deal and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, reports 25News. The man she tried to hire to kill Patrick was an ex-boyfriend who was living in Dallas, Texas. Allison and James Turrentine briefly dated as teenagers and started a long-distance relationship in 2021.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, things changed after Turrentine received an inheritance. He suspected Allison wanted access to his money. In late 2023, she began discussing the idea of leaving Patrick without having to split their assets. When she brought up the idea of Turrentine killing Patrick, he flat out refused, which is when he said she tried to find someone else.