‘Pawn After Dark’ Hits the Road: Rick Harrison and Chumlee Catch up with Bret Michaels for a Rockin’ Birthday Bash in Laughlin, Nev. Between the backstage banter, Bret’s electric performance, and the unforgettable birthday bash, this episode proved that when 'Pawn After Dark' steps out of the shop, anything can happen. By Distractify Staff Published April 25 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Michaels Entertainment Group

Pawn Stars fan-favorites Rick Harrison and Chumlee took their hit podcast Pawn After Dark on the road to Harrah’s Laughlin Casino and Hotel for a special episode featuring rock legend Bret Michaels. The Poison frontman wasn’t just there to talk music — he was also on hand to help Rick celebrate a milestone birthday in true rockstar fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michaels Entertainment Group

Before the show, the trio sat down for a candid chat where Bret shared backstage stories, life on the road, and reflections on his decades-long career. But the real party didn’t start until the sun went down.

Article continues below advertisement

While taping the podcast, Bret surprised Rick with a sugar-free birthday cake in honor of their shared March birthdays. He explained the significance of the treat, opening up about his battle with Type 1 Diabetes and the importance of mindful choices. After recording, Michaels brought Rick on stage during his high-energy concert, which also featured Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider.“It’s not every day you turn 60 with Bret Michaels and sing ‘Nothin’ But a Good Time’ to a packed crowd,” Rick laughed. “This was one for the books.”

Source: Michaels Entertainment Group

Article continues below advertisement

The Laughlin stop marked the first of what could become a series of live, on-location episodes for Pawn After Dark, which has built a strong following thanks to its celebrity guests, behind-the-scenes stories, and the undeniable chemistry between Rick and Chumlee. Normally taped in Las Vegas, fans were thrilled to see the duo hit the road.

Between the backstage banter, Bret’s electric performance, and the unforgettable birthday bash, this episode proved that when Pawn After Dark steps out of the shop, anything can happen.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Michaels Entertainment Group