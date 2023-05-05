Home > Entertainment Source: NBC Casey on 'Bupkis' Is Based on Pete Davidson's Real Sister 'Bupkis' is thinly-veiled comedy about former SNL star Pete Davidson's life. The majority of the characters are based on people in his real life, including his sister Casey. By Olivia Hebert May 4 2023, Published 9:37 p.m. ET

Peacock's Bupkis is a thinly-veiled comedy about former SNL star Pete Davidson's life. The majority of the characters are based on people in his real life, including his younger sister Casey. As played by Oona Roche, Casey on the show is a bit different than the real-life person the character is based on. Taking bits and pieces from his life and exaggerating them to comedic heights, Casey's role in the show has intrigued fans. Find out more about Bupkis's Casey and Davidson's real sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Who plays Casey on Bupkis?

Source: Instagram Oona Roche at the Bupkis premiere.

The fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real sister, Casey, is played by Oona Roche on Bupkis. Oona Roche is a twenty-seven-year-old actor who has previously starred on Apple TV's The Morning Show, playing Lizzy, the daughter of Jennifer Aniston's morning show anchor, Alex Levy.

She also appeared in the horror film The Nest opposite Jude Law and Carrie Coon, and comedy-drama Hot Air opposite Taylor Russell (Bones and All) and Neve Campbell. Earlier in her career, she played a small role as a lounge singer in Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Bupkis is poised to be a breakout role for Oona, especially with the sheer amount of star power surrounding her on set. Edie Falco plays her on-screen mom, while Joe Pesci plays her grandfather. It's an actor's dream.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Casey in real life?

Pete Davidson's sister in real life isn't necessarily in the public eye like her famous sibling. Casey Davidson is a twenty-four-year-old certified physician's assistant who also has fifty-four thousand Instagram followers to boot. She leads a lowkey life working in the medical field in New York City, but she has been spotted with her brother several times. They've gone to New York Knicks games together, and she's visited him on the set of The Suicide Squad.

Maude Apatow previously played a Casey-like character in her brother's semi-autobiographical film King of Staten Island.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the difference between show Casey and real Casey?

Source: Instagram Casey Davidson at her white coat ceremony in NYC.

On the show, Pete and Casey are initially distant until Pete tries to take more interest in her life as the story progresses. Her storyline is largely independent of Pete's and follows her focusing on her studies and working as a physician's assistant (much like the real Casey.) There's a plot point in which Pete also escapes rehab to show up for Casey's college graduation. Real-life Casey has already graduated and works full-time at Lennox Hill Hospital's Neurosurgery department.