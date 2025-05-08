All About Pope Leo XIV's Parents: The People Who Raised the First American Pope Pope Leo XIV's parents found success in their own right. By Allison DeGrushe Updated May 8 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

As one of, if not the most famous figure in the world, it's no surprise that many people are flocking to the internet to learn more about Pope Leo XIV. Here's what you need to know, including details about his parents!

Who are Pope Leo XIV's parents?

Pope Leo XIV was born on Sept. 14, 1955, to parents Louis "Lou" Marius Prevost and Mildred "Millie" Martínez. At the time, his parents, aged 35 and 43, were living in a 1,200-square-foot brick house on East 141st Place in Dolton, Ill., which they had purchased new in 1949 with a $42 monthly mortgage.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, his father was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and served as the superintendent of South Suburban Schools in District 169. He graduated from the old Central Y.M.C.A. College in 1943 while living in Hyde Park. Louis then led the Glenwood School District 167 and was the principal of Mount Carmel Elementary School in Chicago Heights, which closed in 1990. Louis, who was of French and Italian heritage, passed away just seven years later, on Nov. 8, 1997.

Pope Leo XIV's mother, Mildred, earned a bachelor's degree in library science from DePaul University in 1947 and a master's degree in education two years later. Her obituary, published in June 1990, credited her and Louis with founding the St. Mary's library in the basement of the old school building. It also highlighted her roles at libraries, including positions at Holy Name Cathedral, Von Steuben High School on the North Side, and Mendel High School, where she worked from 1969 to 1975.

"She was one of the ladies that we called church ladies," a classmate of Pope Leo XIV's, Marianne Angarola, told the Chicago Sun-Times. "They went to Mass on a daily basis. They cleaned the altars, the church, the sacristy. She was involved in everything, including the fundraising activities."

Pope Leo XIV has two older brothers.

Not only is Pope Leo XIV the first American to hold the papacy, but he also comes from a close-knit family with two older brothers: Louis Martín Prevost and John Joseph Prevost. According to the Daily Herald, the eldest brother, Louis, now living in Florida, served in the military. The middle sibling, John, chose a career in education and is now a retired Catholic school principal.

Source: X / @DanaRebikWGN (L-R), Louis Prevost, newly elected Pope Leo XIV, and John Prevost.

Shortly after his younger brother's election, John spoke to the Daily Herald and told the outlet that while the possibility had crossed his mind, he was still caught off guard. "Not really an idea that it could happen, but there was an inkling of a chance," John said from his home in south suburban New Lenox, Ill. "But I really was just as surprised as everyone when they said his name."