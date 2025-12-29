Power Couple Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union Spotting Alongside WWE Stars Inside Barry's Prime In Las Vegas Even the biggest celebrities would agree, this is the place to be. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 29 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

There is no better place to spend the holidays than Las Vegas. The entire city transforms into a wonderland of even more lights, decorations, and tons of immersive experiences. Even a few celebrities flock to Vegas to indulge in the festivities.

We received word that power couple Dwayne Wade and his beautiful wife Gabrielle Union visited Circa Las Vegas and had dinner at one of the best Steakhouses that Vegas has to offer: Barry’s Downtown Prime. They were welcomed by longtime friend Chef Barry Dakake himself, and after eating they received a tour of the kitchen. No better way to celebrate the holidays, in our opinion.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

With Las Vegas continuing to be the primary hub for knockout action, WWE legend Rey Mysterio was also in at Barry’s to celebrate his birthday with friends and family. No shocker that we didn’t hear anything about his son Dominik being in attendance at dinner.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

After enjoying his favorite creme brulee dessert, Mysterio made his way upstairs to the casino and was able to catch up with Circa Las Vegas Owner/CEO Derek Stevens and LVCVA CEO/President Steve Hill at the Circa Sportsbook. Talk about a legendary trio! They had to be talking about WrestleMania coming back to Vegas in 2026 right?

Source: Circa Las Vegas

What’s the holiday season without a bit of family drama? Just two days after Rey Mysterio was seen at Barry’s, his son Dominik was spotted on property catching up with Circa Executive Richard Wilk. Dominik was escorted to Barry's Prime away from a group of screaming WWE fans. We can only suspect he stopped in out of spite knowing word would get back to his father, especially since he didn't show up for his father's birthday dinner.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Just before eating, Dominik got up from the table and walked himself back to the kitchen and started taking photos with the kitchen staff and even started helping to cook his own steak. Talk about a bold move!

Is pro basketball on the horizon to break ground in Las Vegas one day? The jury is still out on that one, but Instagram 1v1 sensation Matthew "MK" Kiatipis is paving the way for the world of 1:1 basketball. He travels the world transforming the game and is a key player in helping turn it into a global phenomenon. His 2 million Instagram followers would agree that this just might be the next best thing. He was staying at Circa for the holidays, and we heard he gave the fried rice at 8 East a rave review. We can’t disagree with him on that.