Video of Praying Mantis Eating a Murder Hornet Goes Viral Because That's What We Need Right Now

As if 2020 wasn't a bad enough year already, murder hornets have been spotted in the United States for the first time. Vespa mandarinia is a ferocious insect that typically isn't found in North America, but in the last few months, they've been spotted in Washington state.

And if you couldn't guess by the name, they're not nice guys. Experts are worried because murder hornets can decapitate entire colonies of bees in a very short amount of time. We rely on bees—which have already been decimated by colony collapse disorder, pesticides, and climate change—to pollinate our crops.

Murder hornets can also kill humans, though cases are low in numbers. The insects kill around 30 to 50 people a year in Japan. In 2013, they killed 42 people in a single Chinese province. "They're like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face," Susan Cobey at Washington State University's department of entomology said of murder hornets.

So when news broke that murder hornets had somehow made it to the United States, people were understandably concerned.

CDC: how can we get them to stop going outside?



God: *inventing murder hornets* lol check this out — Eternal Samnation (@portmanteauface) May 3, 2020

But as it turns out, we may have a new friend in the battle against murder hornets - the praying mantis. The aptly named Twitter account 'nature is metal' recently posted a video of a praying mantis killing and eating a murder hornet, and people are all for it.

Praying Mantis eats Murder Hornet pic.twitter.com/CNXQAetp0g — Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) May 7, 2020

The people of Twitter seem to be on the side of the praying mantis. One user branded the mantis' actions as "essential work."

Essential work — Jimmy VHyde (@JimmyVhyde) May 7, 2020

"I think in this case it was a Murder Mantis eating a Praying Hornet," another user remarked.

I think in this case it was a Murder Mantis eating a Praying Hornet. — Jarek (@GRJarek) May 7, 2020

For others, the video just makes murder hornets even more terrifying. "Am I seeing this wrong or was that little demon still trying to sting AFTER HIS HEAD WAS COMPLETELY REMOVED?" one user asked.

Am I seeing this wrong or was that little demon still trying to sting AFTER HIS HEAD WAS COMPLETELY REMOVED? — @ social pisstancing (@FireisWet) May 7, 2020

Another commenter simply added: "He ate his face first. Damn nature. You scary."

He ate his face first.



Damn nature. You scary. — Rhys (@RhysWortham) May 7, 2020

And this isn't the only reason that people love the praying mantis. "Also love when female mantis eat the males head off after mating. Power move," one user remarked.

Also love when female mantis eat the males head off after mating. Power move — Jackson Kinder (@JacksonKinder_) May 7, 2020