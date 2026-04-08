Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want a New Home Near Hollywood — Here's Why "They are avoiding them. No one wants to be seen with them." By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 8 2026, 7:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Hollywood house hunt

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the United States after they stepped down as full-time members of the British royal family. The couple has been living in Montecito, California, since 2020. However, it now seems that the couple’s neighbors have been having some issues with them, and the couple themselves want to be closer to Hollywood to better partake in its social scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The duo has been at the helm of multiple failed projects and has had a tough time relaunching Meghan's acting career. Hence, moving closer to Hollywood’s informal scene might allow Meghan to regain her visibility within the industry or build an image that is a little more inviting of projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Considering a House Near Hollywood?

The house where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in, is reportedly 14,500 square feet with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The point of moving closer to Hollywood is to have one foot in the social scene of Tinseltown, which would allow them to network with A-list stars, producers, and executives. This might turn out to be beneficial for a career in entertainment, be it in front of or behind the camera.

Meghan Markle ‘Would Love’ a Second Home, Says She and Prince Harry are ‘Too Cut Off’ From Hollywood 👨🏽‍💻

https://t.co/by8SLhBCzx — Tesla's Catalysis.. (@PHD228) April 7, 2026 Source: X/@PHD228 An X post mentions that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking for a second home.

Article continues below advertisement

Moving closer to Los Angeles would also make it easier for the couple to commute, given that they must go up and down from Montecito whenever opportunities in Hollywood present themselves. The current residence of the couple, where they live with their children, is quite far away from the center of Hollywood activities. Insiders suggest that networking in Los Angeles is one of the main reasons behind their consideration to change addresses.

Multiple areas within Los Angeles seem to be an option for the couple, according to insiders. They have reportedly considered areas like Brentwood, Bel Air, Malibu, and Calabasas.

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple's Equation With Their Neighbors

While the duo looks to move from their current home, there appears to be a growing disdain between them and their neighbors. According to Page Six, there is reportedly no active animosity between the couple and the residents of the area; however, it is clear that Prince Harry and Meghan are being avoided by those who live around them.

A source told the media outlet, “They are avoiding them. No one wants to be seen with them. It's not hate. It's just a growing awareness that they're takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone's exhausted by them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbours 'sick of hearing about them'https://t.co/KFpSNna5rw — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 7, 2024 Source: X/@GBNEWS An X post highlighting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's current equation with their neighbors.