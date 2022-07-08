Pringles Seriously Wants Your Help to Change the Name of This Spider

In the year 2022 you might think that brands have already thought up virtually every single way possible to market their products. Like, come on, even RadioShack has reinvigorated interest in their brand with an NSFW Twitter account ... who would've thought?

All this fancy marketing means overall is that your favorite name brands have to continue to get more and more creative if they want to capture the attention of consumers, and it seems as though Pringles may have cracked the code for doing so.