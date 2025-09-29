Fans Wonder if Puka Nacua and His Girlfriend Broke up Amid Paternity Test Request
Hallie Aiono filed a petition to request that a Los Angeles court determine paternity.
Fans of NFL star Puka Nacua are wondering if he broke up with his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, amid the pregnant content creators' paternity petition request. The wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and Hallie reportedly began dating in 2021, per People.
Hallie reportedly filed the request back in June when she was 19 weeks pregnant, according to TMZ Sports. She reportedly wanted the Los Angeles court to confirm that Puka is the father, and she also asked the court to give her full physical custody and award Puka joint legal custody with visitation rights.
Did Puka Nacua and his girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, break up?
It would seem that Puka and Hallie did break up. TMZ Sports reported that although the former couple seemed happy in social media footage back in May 2025, in June, Hallie filed the paperwork with a Los Angeles court asking them to establish paternity.
Along with requesting full physical custody, the pregnant mom also asked the court to award her financial support from the NFL star for "reasonable expenses" relating to the birth and lawyers' fees. When the outlet contacted Puka's representatives for more information, they replied, "We don't have a comment on the situation."
Hallie Aiono wants a paternity test to confirm Puka's responsibility with the courts.
The former couple is having a boy, and it seems that the expectant mother has removed all pictures of Puka from her Instagram page. However, she did leave a post that included several pictures of her showing off her baby bump, and the last slide of the montage features a gender reveal video with her and Puka. The post was shared in May, and Hallie noted that the pregnancy was unplanned.
She captioned the post, "You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine. There are a lot of 'whys' in life currently, but I know that for the rest of my life, you will be my why.' I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy."
The expectant mom reportedly filed the paperwork with a Los Angeles Court to confirm and establish Puka's responsibility. The wide receiver has not yet commented on the court filing. Puka is a rising star in the NFL, and according to NBC Sports, he is on his way to breaking the NFL record for most catches per yard this season.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said that the team is lucky to have Puka.
"He’s a heck of a football player," he said. "We’re lucky to have him on our team. I think his play style rubs off on everybody on our team, not just offense. I think our defense looks at him and is like, ‘S--t, we’ll ride with that guy all day.’ And I know that’s how we feel on offense."