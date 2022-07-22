Questlove Gets Candid About the Best (and Worst) Moments of His DJ Career (EXCLUSIVE)

Being named one of the world's most influential people is an honor reserved for those whose work has impacted humanity, and Questlove's accolades certainly put him in that category for a variety of reasons.

However, when he was informed that Time magazine had selected him as a part of 2022's TIME100, The Roots member had a reaction that you probably wouldn't expect.

"I won't lie to you and say that I didn’t scoff it to the side," he recalls of the moment his team told him about the nomination.