Rachel Carpani's Cause of Death Reveals a Constant Struggle The 'McLeod's Daughters' star portrayed a screen role for the last time in 2024. By Diego Peralta Updated Dec. 15 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @rachcarpani

Tragedy strikes the world of television. Rachel Caparni has died at the age of 45. The artist, known for her work in McLeod's Daughters and several other television productions will be missed by those who admired her.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Rachel? Here's what we know about the actor's cause of death, and what eventually led to this loss. Rachel poured her heart and soul into every role she tackled, leaving behind an illustrious career that kept people entertained over the course of many years.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Rachel Carpani's cause of death?

According to an Instagram post shared by Rachel's family, the performer died after battling a chronic disease. The actor's relatives didn't provide any details regarding the nature of Rachel's sickness. The post reads as follows: "It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December."

The family will hold a memorial service for Rachel at a private location on Dec. 19. The artist's closest friends and family members will get a chance to say their final goodbyes to the beloved actor. The first signs of trouble are remembered by Rachel's most faithful fans. Back in 2021, the performer was rushed to the hospital after feeling abdominal pains, per News.com.au. Rachel felt better after some time, and it remains unknown if this incident was related to her eventual death.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel's struggles are reflected in how her career turned out. After a few years in the spotlight, the artist took on fewer roles over time until the flow of her work diminished considerably.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Carpani was a television star.

Rachel's career is admirable. Fans from all over the world remember her thanks to her role as Jodi Margaret Fountain in McLeod's Daughters. The television series followed two sisters who were reunited after being apart for 20 years. In the show, Jodi is introduced as the youngest daughter of Jack McLeod. The truth behind the character's father was kept a secret for many years in the world of McLeod's Daughters.

Rachel will always be remembered for the charisma she displayed on McLeod's Daughters. But moving away from the family show, the actor was involved with several television titles that took her career to the next level. The dramatic Home and Away is an Australian soap opera that was Rachel's final role. In that project, the television personality stepped into the shoes of Claudia Salini during the thirty-seventh installment of the program.