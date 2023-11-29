Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Mom Asks for Help Identifying “Karen” Who Attacked Her Son Over Donuts in Safeway A mom is asking TikTok for help in nailing down the identity of a woman who she says attacked her son in a Safeway grocery store. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 29 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jemaesthetic

A mom on the hunt for a woman who allegedly put her hands on her young son and his friend while they enjoyed some donuts together at a Safeway went viral on TikTok. In a series of videos she posted on the platform, she asked users to help her discover the identity of the assailant.

In her first clip, the mom seems to think that the color of her and her son's friend's skin may've had something to do with it: she seems to think that the woman in question must've thought it was okay to put her hand on her son because he is half-black and half-white and his friend is Mexican it was all right for her to be aggressive with them, and the mom said she was going to use her "white privilege" to get to the bottom of what happened.

Jessica (@jemaesthetic) states in her first video about the incident meant to expose the "Karen" in question: "Okay TikTok I need you to do what you do best and I need to find this lady. So, backstory, my son yesterday went to the local Safeway to go get some donuts with his best friend. These are two brown boys, one is a Mexican little boy and there's my son who is half white and half black."

The TikToker continued to give more context into the story which she says culminated a race-based altercation between her son and a grown white woman, who she shows off in the TikTok. The shopper is wearing a pink fleece sweater and a pair of black leggings and has blonde hair: "This lady, right there, decided to grab my son's hoodie from behind and pull him and choke him to get him away from the donuts."

Jessica says that despite the fact this woman attacked her son without provocation in an attempt to keep him and his friend away from the store's donuts that the matter wasn't pursued further: "Nothing happened after that nothing was escalated and both Starbucks and the manager of the store came into defense of my son."

"I don't care. I'm a mom and I wanna know who that is. Because she does not get to put her hands on my child and I am going to file everything possible I can against her and I'm gonna make it clear to her that if she touches my kid, one more time, comes into the vicinity of my kid, talks to my kid, does anything to my kid or his best friend, she will have to answer to me," Jessica said, stating her threat to the woman directly into the lens of her video.

"And I'm gonna use my white privilege so please get me her name, get me her address we're in Roseville Grand Bay California, find her for me and I'll take care of the rest. Thank you!" She posted more information on the situation in a follow-up video that she recorded from the interior of a vehicle where she describes how she visited the Starbucks inside of the Safeway in order to conduct a bit of reconnaissance.

"Good morning TikTok, so, here's a little bit of story time or an update for you: I went into the Safeway when into the Starbucks bought myself a little coffee and while the lady is there ringing me out I showed her the picture of the lady. This lady's eyes got so huge. And she got so nervous about the possible conversation that was just about to happen and so I explained to her I am the mother of one of the boys, the boy that did get his shirt yanked on."

Jessica broke down the particulars of her conversation with the Starbucks employee: "She immediately was like oh my God I'm so sorry we've been waiting for you to come in we are so sorry this happened to you, yes I was there for the entire thing your boys did not deserve this there was nothing that warranted this behavior plus they've come in here a ton of times gotten donuts gotten food and been completely respectful and just very very calm, collected boys in our store."

She went on to state that it wasn't just the Starbucks employee inside of the Safeway who was party to the conversation, but a manager of the chain as well: "Now at this time there's actually one of the Safeway managers who is standing behind me, waiting to order her coffee she chimed in real quick and was like yes I saw the whole thing happen I called my manager over at the time because I was dealing with a customer when it happened."

Jessica said that the Safeway manager went on to say: "I'll get you her phone number and her information and you can call her and she can patch you through to any resources you need." The TikToker added," She also did tell me to file with Roseville Police Department so that they can pull the tapes as you guys have been saying on here and that it did spark a lot of parents in the store to come over and to like get this lady away from my kids, which I am so grateful for the community for that and I'm so grateful for Safeway and Starbucks for protecting my kid."

In a third video she uploaded a clear photo of the woman in question in the hopes of folks being able to find her. She uploaded the picture to provide viewers with an unobstructed view of the person she says assaulted her son.

And it looks like all of her efforts paid off, because in a fourth video she says that she was able to ultimately learn the identity of the woman in question and that she's going to hand over all of that information over to the authorities. She says that "it looks like things are going in the right direction" because she has access to not only security camera footage but also, at this stage, witnesses who seem receptive to speaking to what happened between the woman and her son and his friend.

Although Jessica seems to have accomplished what she wanted with the videos in discovering the identity of the woman who put her hands on her child, she did take issue with some of the responses other TikTokers had to the incident, stating that while most people seemed supportive of her plight, that there was an amount of "bullying" that took place online.