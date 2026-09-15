Raneen Awad: Building RENO Skincare Through Product Quality and Customer Trust By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 15 2026, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Raneen Awad

When a young entrepreneur is starting a skincare company, getting the attention of their target customers is just one of the challenges. The more challenging part is gaining customers' trust from the beginning. That was one of the biggest hurdles for Raneen Awad in transforming a new product concept into a recognized skincare and beauty brand, RENO. At a young age, Raneen stepped onto the entrepreneurial path, but not without some prior experience, of course.

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At the age of 16, she started her career as a face model for several beauty salons. She later gained recognition through Instagram and started her career in the piercing industry, gaining experience in the field and eventually becoming an instructor, teaching girls through specialized courses. When she reached 17, she was ready to take another step: creating her own product.

An Unexpected Beginning for RENO

The first product that Raneen created was RENO Lips, a lip-plumping gloss. At the time of its launch, she did not initially expect the level of success that followed. The product quickly gained attention and generated very high sales. Following that success, customers began asking Raneen for additional products.

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Those requests gave her an opportunity to develop something larger. However, rather than stopping with the success of RENO Lips, Raneen began to expand the brand and create more skincare products. It began with one product and slowly turned into a business that she has spent the last six years developing, RENO. As the business developed, Raneen also faced one of her biggest challenges: building customer trust and establishing a strong brand from the beginning.

Earning Trust From the Beginning

One of the toughest challenges Raneen faced during the development of RENO was building customer trust. Building a successful skincare company independently was not easy, particularly because Raneen started at a young age. Her experience led her to place particular importance on product quality and genuine customer trust. “Customer trust and product quality are the foundation of a successful brand,” Raneen says.

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Source: Raneen Awad

According to Raneen, the quality and effectiveness of RENO products helped the company establish strong customer trust and achieve high sales from its first year. She believes that maintaining product quality and earning genuine confidence from customers should take priority over concentrating solely on promotion. That philosophy has continued to influence the company as it has grown.

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From a New Brand to Thousands of Annual Sales

In six years, Raneen grew RENO from a new idea into a recognized skincare brand. One of the company's products, RENO Skin Whitening Cream, achieved significant success and became one of its leading products. RENO's products are made in Korea by high-quality skincare manufacturing facilities. Today, the company sells thousands of products per year, reflecting the strong demand and trust the brand has built among its customers.

For a young entrepreneur, those results are quite a jump from the first RENO Lips launch. Raneen's experience also reflects how customer response influenced her entrepreneurial decision-making process. Following the success of RENO Lips, customers began asking for additional products, which encouraged Raneen to expand the brand and develop a wider range of skincare products. The trust that was established in RENO supported the company's expansion. Raneen didn't stop after one success and carried on developing the business.

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Building Independently

Another crucial part of Raneen's entrepreneurial journey is that she's worked independently. Her journey started in the beauty industry and expanded into social media and piercing, culminating in product development and entrepreneurship. Each stage of her career gave her new experience as she continued developing her professional path. RENO was not built in a day. Raneen refers to the company as the culmination of years of hard work, experimentation, determination, and learning.

That progression saw her turn her personal influence into a growing business. Nowadays, she has multiple professional roles as a social media influencer, content creator, entrepreneur, and the founder/owner of RENO. Her Instagram following has grown to 264,000, and the company she started has expanded beyond its local market, with products reaching several countries.

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Taking Customer Trust Into New Markets

The next stage for Raneen is continuing RENO's expansion into international markets. The brand's products are already reaching several countries, and Raneen and RENO have business relations and activities in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. She has also established a company in Dubai, UAE, as an important part of RENO's international expansion.

The company plans to market its products in the UAE and Turkey, while Raneen continues working toward introducing RENO to more international markets. Raneen's ultimate goal is to make RENO products known and available globally. That ambition comes back to the principles Raneen considers fundamental to building a successful brand: customer trust and product quality. While RENO is seeking out new markets, Raneen remains focused on the same key elements she believes contributed to the business's success from the very beginning: quality and customer trust.