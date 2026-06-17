Rapper Mystikal Receives 20-Year Prison Sentence After Guilty Plea Mystikal will be in prison for 20 years, five years short of the maximum sentence he could have gotten. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 17 2026, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

After rapper Mystikal pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, the Grammy-nominated musician was sentenced to 20 years of prison for third-degree r---, with no chance of an early release or probation (as per legal experts). The initial charge of a first-degree r--- was knocked down after he entered a plea deal.

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Source: MEGA

He had also faced charges including simple robbery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property, all stemming from the same 2022 arrest. These charges were dropped as part of the plea deal. The victim reported these crimes at the hospital where she was being treated for these injuries. Mystikal, legally known as Michael Lawrence Tyler, was arrested in the summer of 2022.

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Michael Lawrence Tyler Received A Sentence Five Years Short of the Maximum Penalty

The victim told a Louisiana Courtroom that she wishes that Tyler be given the maximum sentence possible, as reported by WBRZ. Third-degree r--- can carry a maximum twenty-five-year sentence. The victim alleged that Tyler pulled her braids, punched her, and choked her before sexually assaulting her. After she spoke, Tyler said, “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” as reported by Variety.

🚨SENTENCED🚨



Rapper Mystikal was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he admitted to raping a woman in Louisiana.



He pleaded guilty to rape, but was looking to withdraw that plea.



His lawyer saying he, “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences”… pic.twitter.com/ZjGCqyxQJ1 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 17, 2026

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While Tyler entered the plea deal in March, he tried to exit the deal on Friday by filing a motion. The withdrawal came as the rapper claimed that he “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences” before he decided to confess to the crimes that he was accused of. Without a plea deal, Michael Lawrence Tyler would have been facing a life sentence. He is currently 55 years old.

Mystikal Has A Documented History Of Crimes

The altercation between the victim and the rapper involved the latter robbing the woman as well. According to police reports, Tyler only allowed her to leave after she transferred money to him via CashApp.

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Rapper Mystikal Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison After Mistakenly Pleading Guilty in R@pe Case



Louisiana rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2022 r@pe that occurred at his Prairieville home.



During Tuesday’s… pic.twitter.com/WcGu6xLpVv — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 17, 2026

The rapper has been previously accused of and convicted of sexual battery towards his hairstylist, for which he served six years in prison between 2003 and 2010. According to an Associated Press report, the rapper was held at the Caddo Correctional Center between 2017 and 2019 for his involvement in a sexual assault and kidnapping case. He was released on a $3 million bond.