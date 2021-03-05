Several 'Real World' Cast Members From Multiple Seasons Have Passed Away

Pedro Zamora helped to educate America with his appearance on The Real Word: San Francisco about HIV and AIDS. Pedro contracted HIV approximately five years before this season aired, and he was determined to dispel a lot of myths that were being circulated about the disease through his time on the program. He died in 1994 from health complications due to AIDS.

His partner, Sean Sasser, who also appeared on the show, died from mesothelioma in 2013, a month after he was diagnosed.