Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell Murdered for Money — Where Is She Now?

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Tate Williams texted her mother, former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins, a picture of shoes because she knew her mom was obsessed with shoes. Tate told Dateline NBC that when her mother didn't respond, she thought it was weird, but figured perhaps Linda was busy with work. Unfortunately, the body of Linda Collins would be discovered less than a week later on June 4.

Eventually Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, a former campaign aide, would be arrested and charged with Linda's murder. What happened to Linda Collins and where is Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell now? A new Dateline NBC special takes a deep dive into this bizarre murder.