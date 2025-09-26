Reel Legends: YouTube's Slot Stars Hit the High Limit at Circa At the heart of the showdown were three of the most recognizable names in the slot community: NG Slots, Cowboy Slots, and Jackpot Judo. By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 26 2025, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Circa

Las Vegas witnessed history this week as Circa Resort & Casino transformed its High Limit Gaming area into the ultimate battleground for slot supremacy. The inaugural Reels of Glory Slot Championship, presented in partnership with Light & Wonder’s SciPlay, brought together star power, fanfare, and high-stakes excitement in a way only Circa can deliver.

Article continues below advertisement

At the heart of the showdown were three of the most recognizable names in the slot community: NG Slots, Cowboy Slots, and Jackpot Judo. Collectively, these influencers have amassed millions of views on YouTube, dominating the gaming space with their unique personalities and loyal fanbases. NG Slots, in particular, is considered one of the pioneers of slot streaming on YouTube, drawing massive audiences worldwide and shaping the culture of online slot entertainment. Their presence alone elevated the Reels of Glory Championship into a can’t-miss event for fans.

Source: Circa

Article continues below advertisement

The influencers arrived to roaring energy around 5:30 PM, greeted personally by Circa CEO/Owner Derek Stevens and COO David Rosborough. The High Limit Room was already buzzing, and fans decked out in streamer merch waved flags and shouted encouragement as the trio stepped into the spotlight.

At 6:00 PM, Derek Stevens officially launched the event with a welcome speech, setting the stage for 45 minutes of high-octane slot play. Jackpot Judo came out swinging, pulling in the most Quick Hits app signups early, and winning $5,000 in free play, he also had the most fans show up to cheer him on but the competition stayed tight. Cowboy Slots leaned into his signature energy, rallying fans both in-person and online to secure the edge. When the final tally came in, Cowboy Slots had clinched the most signups, taking home the belt as the first-ever Reels of Glory Champion.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa

Fans erupted as Cowboy Slots hoisted the belt, closing out a historic night that combined the excitement of Circa’s High Limit Room with the star power of YouTube’s top slot influencers. For Circa, the event proved once again why it’s the home of innovation and entertainment in Downtown Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa