Renee Nicole Good and Her Wife Moved to Minneapolis With Good's Son From a Previous Marriage A neighbor said Renee Nicole Good had a beautiful family. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 8 2026, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: X/@LouiseRawAuthor; X/@IlhanMN

Following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, thousands of Minnesotans gathered in Minneapolis to honor the 37-year-old. Despite the fact that there are at least three videos of her death circulating online, conflicting reports about what happened have filled social media and the news. What we do know is that she was fatally shot three times while possibly protesting ICE agents descending upon the city.

Article continues below advertisement

In one video, a woman is heard screaming, "They just shot my wife." When the person recording asks her if she has anyone to call, the woman says they just moved there and don't know anyone. She is later recorded sitting on the frozen ground next to a dog. It has been reported that Good was married. Here's what we know about her wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Renee Nicole Good and her wife recently moved to Minneapolis.

Good's mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter had just moved to Minneapolis with her partner. An Instagram account that reportedly belongs to Good has a bio that describes her as a "poet and writer and wife and mom and s----y guitar strummer from Colorado, experiencing Minneapolis."

The couple moved to Minneapolis with Good's son from her second marriage. She was married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023 at the age of 36. "I met Renee and her wife just a few weeks ago," wrote Megan Kocher on social media. "She fed me tea and cookies at her house while we talked about school stuff."

Article continues below advertisement

Good had three kids. A GoFundMe has been set up for her wife and son.

Another neighbor by the name of Mary Radford told the Minnesota Star Tribune that she often saw Good while walking her dog Hazelnut. The 37-year-old was often outside with her son. "It’s a beautiful family," said Radford, who said their son was very sweet. "He loves our dog. He always has to go run up and pet and play with her."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Associated Press, Good had a son and a daughter from her first marriage. They are now 15 and 12. Her ex-husband, who asked to remain anonymous, told the outlet that Good was a devout Christian who went to Northern Ireland when she was younger as part of her church's youth mission trips.