The Food Pyramid Is Back and This Time the Bread Has Gotta Go — Let's Dig Into It We hope you like protein. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 9 2026, 9:26 a.m. ET

Back in 1974, the first food pyramid was introduced in Sweden. This was born from civil unrest in the country stemming from the cost of food. Their government tasked a committee with finding a way to teach people how to get the most out of their meals for the least amount of money. Thus, the food pyramid was born, with this message: a good, healthy diet at a reasonable price.

It was a pretty simple concept. The base of the food pyramid is where all of the affordable items were. Things such as cereals, breads, grains, and potatoes were down there. This was followed by fruits and vegetables ad then meat, fish and eggs. At the top were items that contained vitamins and minerals not found in everything else. More than 50 years later. the food pyramid has returned to the United States thanks to RFK Jr. Here's what we know.

RFK Jr.'s food pyramid is not focused on affordability.

According to a deeply jarring website created by the Department of Health and Human Services, the United States government is "calling out the dangers of highly processed foods" in order to "rebuild a broken system from the ground up with gold-standard science and common sense."

The campaign is called Real Food, and it introduced the New Pyramid to the American public with a few differences. First and foremost, the pyramid is now upside down, with the base at the top and the point on the bottom. In other words, we got ourselves an inverted food pyramid.

What in the New Pyramid?

The New Pyramid is comprised of two sections and three categories. The widest part, which again is now at the top, is made up of protein, dairy, and healthy fats, along with fruits and vegetables. The website claims it is "ending the war on protein." It's unclear where this war is being fought, as you can't go two TikToks without someone demanding you eat more protein. It's recommended that an individual eat 0.54–0.73 grams per pound of body weight per day from both animal and plant sources.

When it comes to fruits and vegetables, the key is color. You want your food intake to be the Roy G. Biv of diets. The new guidance says to make sure you prioritize freshness, though that isn't defined. It's worth noting that frozen fruits and vegetables are more than fine as long as you monitor any possible added sugars. You should aim to eat three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit each day. What's a serving? That is also not defined.