Serial Killer Richard Ramirez Was Married for 13 Years

Did you know that convicted serial killer and so-called "Night Stalker" Richard Ramirez was married? Like Ted Bundy and Charles Manson, this infamous murderer attracted swarms of girls during his time behind bars.

While on death row at San Quentin State Prison, which happens to be the largest death row in the United States, Ramirez walked down the aisle in 1996. But who was Richard Ramirez's wife ? Keep reading.

Who was Richard Ramirez's wife?

Freelance magazine editor Doreen Lioy first saw Ramirez on television following his 1985 arrest, where he was apprehended after a killing spree that included 14 murders, five attempted murders, and six rapes. Lioy was so taken by the killer that she began to visit him regularly in prison. Her courtship lasted 11 years and spanned nearly 75 letters.

While Ramirez proposed in 1988, their wedding was delayed due to prison rules, and the couple didn't walk down the aisle at San Quentin, where Ramirez was awaiting death row, until 1996. "The bride wore a calf-length, white wedding dress with long lace sleeves," reads an entry on the blog True Crime XL, which compiles articles about true crime and justice. "She was glowing, he was nervous."

She claimed to be a virgin at the time of their wedding, which is precisely what drew Ramirez to her, according to Lioy's friends and Ramirez's own biographer Philip Carlo, author of The Night Stalker: The Life and Crimes of Richard Ramirez. When Lioy purchased their wedding bands, she bought a gold one for herself and a platinum one for Ramirez, who explained to her that "Satanists don't wear gold."

"He's kind, he's funny, he's charming," Lioy told CNN in 1997. "I think he's really a great person. He's my best friend; he's my buddy." Lioy's decision to marry a convicted murderer was something that led to her family disowning her.

She understood the repercussions, she said, adding, "It's hard for me to understand if my best friend came to me and said, 'You know, this guy Timothy McVeigh, who just got convicted? I really think he's cute and I'm gonna write to him.' I mean, I would think that's kind of strange."

Though she once wanted "five or six children," Lioy understood that the "dream didn't come true for me and I've just replaced it with a different dream." What exactly was that different dream? "Being with Richard." "It's lonely," she continued about their relationship, which entailed prison visits, "a peck on the cheek from her husband," and little else, since conjugal visits were not permitted for death-row inmates.

