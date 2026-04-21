Rif Hutton, Star of Ice Age and How to Train Your Dragon, Dead at 73 After Brain Cancer The actor is survived by his wife and son. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 21 2026, 6:15 a.m. ET Source: ABC Rif Hutton, dead at 73.

Rif Hutton, known for his role in Doogie Howser, M.D., has been reported deceased by TMZ. The veteran actor is survived by his wife and son. Hutton reportedly succumbed to brain cancer after battling the illness for a year. He passed away at his residence in Pasadena, surrounded by his loved ones.

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Source: DA Films Riff Hutton was battling brain cancer for little over a year.

Doogie Howser, M.D. was a four-season medical sitcom that helped launch the career of Neil Patrick Harris. Rif Hutton appeared in seventeen episodes of the show as Dr. Ron Welch. The series remains one of the highlights of his career, which also included appearances in Star Trek: The Next Generation and General Hospital.

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Rif Hutton Had a Storied Voice Acting Career

Rif Hutton built an extensive career in live-action television while also contributing to major animated films. From titles like Shrek to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he lent his voice to several acclaimed projects that found success on the big screen. Hutton also built a strong presence in the animation space, contributing to major franchises such as Kung Fu Panda, Ice Age, How to Train Your Dragon, Rio, Hotel Transylvania, and The Angry Birds Movie, further cementing his versatility across genres.

RIP Rif Hutton, Actor

Dr. Ron Welch in Doogie Howser, M.D., Lt. Cmdr. Alan Mattoni in JAG, Russ Beeler, in KFC Commercials, Stand and Deliver, Star Trek Generations, Shrek, Madagascar, Rio, Seinfeld, Lois & Clark, Buffy, CSI, 227, Webster#InMemoriam #RIP pic.twitter.com/wwvu5H1e0t — LegacyTributes (@InMemoriamX) April 20, 2026 Source: @InMemoriamX Rif Hutton had a very storied career that spanned live-action and animation.

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Steve Apostolina, a fellow actor and colleague of Hutton, wrote on Facebook, “People knew when they hired him for a voice job that he was going to be the most prepared — he always was. He was also always first to show up on a gig — I had the great pleasure of beating him a few times and scooping a treasured chair, but those were few and far between.”

Hutton Learned He Had Brain Tumor in 2025

Rif first learned when he had a brain tumor in March of 2025. He wrote, “Every person facing Glioblastoma, or any brain disorder, deserves this kind of support – to be surrounded by encouragement, by prayer, and by stalwart champions of hope and light. There continue to be meaningful advancements in the fight against [Glioblastoma], and that fight needs all of us. Please support it in whatever way you can.”

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Rif Hutton, known for Doogie Howser, M.D., has passed away at 73. TMZ reports he died at his Pasadena home after a battle with brain cancer. #breakingnews #rip pic.twitter.com/oRCBaOVhoq — Jill Winter (@JillWinterMusic) April 20, 2026 Source: @JillWinterMusic Rif Hutton spoke about brain cancer after his diagnosis.