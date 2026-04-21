Rif Hutton, Star of Ice Age and How to Train Your Dragon, Dead at 73 After Brain Cancer
The actor is survived by his wife and son.
Rif Hutton, known for his role in Doogie Howser, M.D., has been reported deceased by TMZ. The veteran actor is survived by his wife and son. Hutton reportedly succumbed to brain cancer after battling the illness for a year. He passed away at his residence in Pasadena, surrounded by his loved ones.
Doogie Howser, M.D. was a four-season medical sitcom that helped launch the career of Neil Patrick Harris. Rif Hutton appeared in seventeen episodes of the show as Dr. Ron Welch. The series remains one of the highlights of his career, which also included appearances in Star Trek: The Next Generation and General Hospital.
Rif Hutton Had a Storied Voice Acting Career
Rif Hutton built an extensive career in live-action television while also contributing to major animated films. From titles like Shrek to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he lent his voice to several acclaimed projects that found success on the big screen.
Hutton also built a strong presence in the animation space, contributing to major franchises such as Kung Fu Panda, Ice Age, How to Train Your Dragon, Rio, Hotel Transylvania, and The Angry Birds Movie, further cementing his versatility across genres.
Steve Apostolina, a fellow actor and colleague of Hutton, wrote on Facebook, “People knew when they hired him for a voice job that he was going to be the most prepared — he always was. He was also always first to show up on a gig — I had the great pleasure of beating him a few times and scooping a treasured chair, but those were few and far between.”
Hutton Learned He Had Brain Tumor in 2025
Rif first learned when he had a brain tumor in March of 2025. He wrote, “Every person facing Glioblastoma, or any brain disorder, deserves this kind of support – to be surrounded by encouragement, by prayer, and by stalwart champions of hope and light. There continue to be meaningful advancements in the fight against [Glioblastoma], and that fight needs all of us. Please support it in whatever way you can.”
The actor was widely praised by colleagues and maintained a consistently busy schedule, working across television, animated series, films, and as an ADR artist. He is survived by his wife, Bridget Hoffman, and their son, Wolfgang. Hoffman, also a voice actor, collaborated with Hutton on multiple projects over the years.