Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Shares Disney World Bug Encounter With Princess Tiana and Her “Heroic” Daughter "The absolute curb stomp your daughter did." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 21 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @becomingbrianna

TikToker and mother Brianna Rosas (@becomingbrianna) shared a viral Disney World moment that had the platform buzzing — and not just because of the characters. In a video with a sizeable 123K views, Brianna captured an interesting encounter during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (MVMCP) that involved her two daughters, Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, and an uninvited guest: a palmetto bug.

Article continues below advertisement

The critter decided to climb up Tiana’s dress and onto her arm, creating an iconic moment for everyone involved. And the internet. Despite the chaos, the Disney cast members playing Tiana and Naveen maintained their composure and never broke character. Tiana calmly shook off the bug while Naveen tried valiantly to flick it away.

The drama ended with Brianna’s daughter delivered the finishing blow, squashing the bug with an audible crunch that one commenter joked “could be heard from Animal Kingdom.”

Article continues below advertisement

The video has been met with widespread fun with commenters praising everyone involved. One user wrote, “Honestly this is probably the cutest most unforgettable Disney experience!! ‘Remember when I saved Princess Tiana and Naveen from that bug?!’ Toooo cute!”

Article continues below advertisement

Another praised the actor’s professionalism: “Tiana is FEARLESS cause I would have lost it and completely lost character.” Meanwhile, others reveled in the bug’s demise, with one noting, “The absolute curb stomp your daughter did has me cackling.”

Source: TikTok | @becomingbrianna

Article continues below advertisement

While moments like this prove the lighthearted magic that keeps guests returning to Disney World, the park has faced its share of controversies in recent years.

Anyone who has visited or worked in a Disney Park knows that the actors who play characters from the studio's storied collection of tales are extremely dedicated. Much has been written about the characters' willingness to stay in character no matter the odds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @becomingbrianna

Plan Disney also wrote about the conviction that its actors bring to these roles as well, not to mention this Reddit post uploaded by users on the app who've attested to the stringent rules Disney actors must adhere to not break kayfabe. Political tensions escalated when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis clashed with Disney over its public opposition to the state's “Parental Rights in Education” law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @becomingbrianna

Disney’s decision to denounce the legislation prompted DeSantis to revoke the company’s special tax district, a move some saw as retaliatory. This high-profile dispute, along with ongoing debates over the company’s perceived “woke” policies, placed Disney at the center of national political conversation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @becomingbrianna

Despite these controversies, Disney World’s attendance figures remain strong. The park continues to draw millions of visitors annually, with fans undeterred by the political drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @becomingbrianna