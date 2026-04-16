Robert De Niro’s $1.5M 78-Acre NY Property Includes Ski Slope and Guest Houses There is a ski slope and a tennis court on the property where the De Niro family can unwind. They can also access a gym, boxing room, game room, swimming pool, sauna, basketball court, and a small film studio. ​ By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 16 2026, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro bought a stunning 78-acre property close to his hometown in New York back in 1997. At the time of the purchase, the "Taxi Driver" actor dropped a whopping $1.5 million on the lavish property that previously housed an 18th-century farmhouse.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor's primary residence is located in Gardiner, Ulster County in the Hudson Valley region, just a small drive outside the bustling New York City. However, his love for the city has prompted him to invest in multiple luxury properties in the city. He has penthouses and apartments in Manhattan, the Tribeca and West Village areas.​

Source: MEGA Robert De Niro with partner Tiffany Chen

The serene surroundings of his Riverside Trust primary residence in Gardiner have proven to be perfect for De Niro's growing family. The 82-year-old movie star has seven children with four partners: Drena, 54, and Raphael, 49, with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, Elliot, 28, and Helen, 14, with ex-wife Grace Hightower, twins Aaron and Julian, 30, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and his three-year-old daughter with partner Tiffany Chen.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert De Niro's Primary Residence Is Perfect for His Growing Family

De Niro never hid his love for New York, and he has spent much of his adult life appreciating the city's extraordinary arts and cultural landscape. According to Architectural Digest, the Hollywood Legend once famously said, “I go to Paris, I go to London, I go to Rome, and I always say, ‘There’s no place like New York. It’s the most exciting city in the world now. That’s the way it is. That’s it.'"

According to reports, De Niro and his partner are raising their daughter, Gia, in the aforementioned 2,222-square-foot house. The opulent mansion spans six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The estate is home to a 14,000 square feet converted barn that is also used as a recreational area. ​ The actor has previously given his fans a glimpse of his journey with fatherhood at 80.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Robert De Niro with youngest daughter Gia SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/2NOTSKINNYBUTNOTFAT

"I don’t watch as many movies as I should, but I try to watch films, especially (ones) that I’m in. I just wanna keep up, but I watch current events if you have news, stuff like that. Now I watch with my little girl, The Wiggles and Ms Rachel," he opened up on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show.

In a conversation with The Times, he opened up about how the birth of his daughter has completely transformed his daily routine. "I'm an early riser. I've got a 19-month-old baby. I spend my mornings watching [the YouTuber for toddlers] Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert De Niro hits the playground with his 3-year-old daughter Gia in New York.



Credit: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/QwK9uUNqKU — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2026 Source: X Robert De Niro plays with youngest daughter Gia SOURCE: X/@TMZ