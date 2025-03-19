Pastor Robert Morris Is Facing Serious Legal Troubles That Could Affect His Net Worth Pastor Robert Morris made a lot of money, but he also hurt people. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 19 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@psdebbiemorris

In June 2024, the man who founded Gateway Church and who was once President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor resigned amid a flurry of sexual abuse allegations. They were first reported by The Wartburg Watch, a Christian blog dedicated to investigating abuse in evangelical churches. Cindy Clemishire, a 54-year-old woman, accused Pastor Robert Morris of sexually abusing her starting in 1982 when she was 12 years old. The abuse allegedly lasted for four years.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the accusations, Morris released a statement to The Christian Post the following day. Morris admitted that in his early twenties, he was "involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with a young lady in a home where [he] was staying." The disgraced pastor went on to say that it lasted a few years but he confessed and repented in 1987 when it "came to light." Clemishire was appalled by this. The pastor had a lot of power and money to throw around. What is his net worth? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Pastor Robert Morris's net worth is almost God-like.

According to The Christian Post, Morris is reportedly worth $117 million. Because the IRS only requires churches to report income from "unrelated trade or business," it's unclear what Morris's salary was before he resigned. The outlet obtained filings from the IRS for the Robert Morris Evangelistic Association, which covers his preaching and teaching. Apparently in 2022, the ministry paid him $200,000 for 15 hours of work per week.

Robert Morris Pastor, teacher, and author Net worth: $117 million Robert Morris is a former American televangelist pastor who founded Gateway Church, a megachurch based in Southlake, Texas, in 2000. Birth date: July 29, 1961 Birthplace: Marshall, Texas Birth name: Robert Preston Morris Father: Jearl P. Morris Mother: Rosalee Morris Marriages: Debbie Morris ​(m. 1980) Children: 3 Education: East Texas Baptist College and Criswell Center for Biblical Studies

Article continues below advertisement

That amount fluctuated between 2011 and 2022, with the highest payments occurring in 2017 and 2018. Morris received a $350,000 salary in both years. Outside of his role as a pastor, Morris has authored several books, including Dream to Destiny; The God I Never Knew; and Grace, Period. He also serves as chancellor of The King’s University in Southlake. He used to have a radio show titled Worship & the Word with Pastor Robert, which was broadcast in more than 6,800 cities. It has been canceled.

In June 2016, Politico reported that Morris was joining Donald Trump's evangelical executive advisory board, which Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann led. Following the sexual misconduct allegations against Morris, Trump said he wouldn't be working with him on his 2024 presidential campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Clemishire was angry by Morris's initial response to her allegations. In particular, she was horrified by the fact that he called her a "young lady" when she was only 12 when the abuse allegedly started. "He says there was no sexual intercourse, but he did touch every part of my body and inserted his fingers into me, which I understand now is considered a form of rape by instrumentation," she told The Christian Post. "I was an innocent 12-year-old little girl who knew nothing about sexual behavior."

In March 2025, The Guardian reported that Morris surrendered himself to authorities in Oklahoma. The 63-year-old was charged with five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. A bail of $50,000 was set and Morris had to surrender his passport. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 9, 2025, where he is expected to enter a not-guilty plea.