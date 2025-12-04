Rock Legend Paul Stanley Spotted Eating in Downtown Las Vegas During Star-Studded Weekend So many industries have continued to only grow bigger since making a presence here in Las Vegas, and the stars of those industries have taken notice and are making this their party destination almost every weekend. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 4 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

While some might still be leaning into the “Vegas is dead” trend and feeling like the magic of Sin City has been lost, we have been hearing a lot of the opposite coming from downtown. It has been a buzz of star-studded sightings and luxury just like the “good old days of Vegas.”

Ever wonder where your favorite rockstars eat on a night out? We heard that members of KISS stopped into Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Las Vegas, and they received the true star treatment. Complete with seats at the private chef’s table, Chef Barry himself prepared everything for Paul Stanley, and current KISS drummer Eric Singer, joined by Gene Simmons’ son Nick Simmons. They finished off their meal with a private kitchen tour from Chef Barry, who also shared his mother’s cookie recipe with the group before posing for photos.

Speaking of “old Vegas vibes,” Andiamo Italian Steakhouse at the D Las Vegas is still serving up the luxury and flair that everyone thinks has gone away. We are told that Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy were recently in for dinner. From their semi-private booth they enjoyed a few things from the menu such as meatballs, sausage and peppers, and of course steaks with Andiamo’s iconic zip sauce. As seen on their Instagram pages later, they posed with some of their beloved fans and took a personal photo of themselves in the cool walkway as they were leaving the restaurant.

Being the great fitness enthusiasts that they are, we were surprised to hear that while WWE’s very own Bianca Belair and husband Montez Ford were spotted at Barry’s having dinner with family friends, they had a number of desserts on their table, picked out by Chef Barry himself. But who can blame them? There is always room for dessert, especially at Barry’s.

We received word that while Belair and Ford were in for dinner, all the Dallas Cowboys receivers including, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens were enjoying a meal as well. They also were seen on a private kitchen tour with Chef Barry afterwards we are told. Diners could not believe they were surrounded by WWE and NFL superstars, and both parties were happy to pose for photos together before leaving.

While playing in the High Limit room at Circa, John Cerasani was spotted filming one of his high-stake blackjack videos. We had seen from his social media that he was staying at Circa in their two-bedroom Founder’s Suite. From playing football with Notre Dame to becoming an entrepreneur and selling his insurance company in 2015, he is now a venture capitalist who helps entrepreneurs. He is also well known for being one of the biggest blackjack social media influencers, with videos going viral every week and receiving millions of views. We even went back and checked, and one of the videos he filmed at Circa has almost 10 million views now. Cerasani was also seen dining at Barry's Prime with Circa Executive Richard Wilk and chatting it up with Chef Barry Dakake. Its amazing how popular John has become, he can't walk anywhere without someone stopping to say hi or ask for a photo with him.

