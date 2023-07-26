Home > Viral News > Trending "Why Are You Buying in Bulk?": Woman Calls out Roommate for Buying Food They Don't Have Room For One woman took to TikTok to express her frustration after one of her three roommates bought frozen food in bulk, ultimately hogging the freezer. By Kelly Corbett Jul. 26 2023, Published 12:41 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @adreezee

Probably one of the biggest challenges of having roommates is that you have to be considerate of others with almost everything you do at home. Love blasting music late at night? Well, too bad because your roommate goes to bed at 9 p.m. and needs the apartment to be quiet. Love taking long showers? That's nice, but your roommate has the same work schedule as you and needs to get in the bathroom too. Thinking of getting a cat? Not so fast. Your roommate is allergic.

Article continues below advertisement

Basically, living with others sucks. And it gets even worse when your roommate seems to forget that they're not the only person who exists in the apartment. Take it from this woman on TikTok who just called out one of her roommates for taking up way too much space in the freezer.

Source: getty images Stock photo

Article continues below advertisement

This woman says her roommate buys frozen food in bulk, leaving little space for others to store their food.

If there are four people living in an apartment, ideally everyone would get 25 percent of the fridge and freezer to store their food. However, from experience, that almost never happens.

TikTok user @adreezee addressed this in her video when she called out her roommate for buying food in bulk and hogging the freezer.

Article continues below advertisement

"I just don't understand if you live with three other people and share one fridge, why would you buy 30 ounces of edamame and 21 beef steaks?" she wrote in her video.

@adreezee 9 more days until I can move out of this godforsaken apartment ♬ original sound - adri

Article continues below advertisement

Honestly, that's a great question. While buying in bulk may be a great way to save money, it's a major no-no if you share a freezer with others. Users in the comment section totally felt @adreezee's pain.

"Like why are you buying in bulk when we don't have a freezer for for this bulk?" wrote one user. Another said: "I've never related to anything more."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: tiktok

It wasn't before long that users started venting about their experiences living with a roommate who took up too much fridge and/or freezer space. "My roommate bought 100 eggs one time and when I asked her what they were for she said egg salad. She was one person," wrote one user. Another said their roommate used to go to Costco and load up on everything.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: tiktok

Users also started dragging their former roommates for forgetting about their food and letting it spoil. "I loved having to throw out fuzzy cheese and moldy fruit that my roommate would forget about," read one comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: tiktok

"Literally had this issue. My mom had to buy me a mini freezer because they had packed our shared one to the brim! I finally moved out today," wrote another fed-up commenter who sympathized with the TikToker's video.