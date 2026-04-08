Embattled OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Isn't Close With All of His Siblings While Sam is close to his brothers, his sister is a different story. By Ivy Griffith Published April 8 2026, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article contains a brief description of child sexual abuse. For OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, 2026 wasn't exactly the best year on the books. The company came under scrutiny for a 2025 contract with the Department of Defense, which integrated the company's AI programming with military technology. When a rival AI company refused to comply with some uncomfortable DoD requests, OpenAI stepped up, opening Altman up to criticism that he shouldn't be trusted with one of the planet's fastest-growing and most potentially dangerous technologies.

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Nevertheless, Altman and OpenAI continued their work with the DoD. But he has come under greater personal scrutiny than ever as people question exactly what kind of man he is and whether he can be trusted to help usher in a new technological era. So, what do we know about the home life that created him? Here's what we know about his siblings.

Source: Facebook / @Annie Altman Sam Altman's father, Jerry Altman (second from left) and his mother, Connie Gibstine (second from right) with other family members, including his sister, Annie (center)

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Here's what we know about Sam Altman's siblings.

Altman was raised in St. Louis, Mo., with several brothers and a sister. Several of his siblings are in tech, like Altman, although obviously on a different scale. According to Business Insider, Jack Altman helped create a human resources software company called Lattice, while their brother Max works with the family's business, Altman Capital, and venture capital firm Apollo Projects. All three Altman brothers appear to be on decent terms.

Sister Ann is a different story, however. In January 2025, she filed a lawsuit alleging that Sam sexually abused her from 1997 to 2006. The lawsuit alleges that the abuse started when Annie was 3 and Sam was 12.

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According to filings, the abuse happened several times per week, starting with oral sex and escalating to penetration. As a result of this, Ann claims she suffers from "severe emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression, which is expected to continue into the future." She has requested a jury trial and $75,000 in restitution.

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Sam Altman looks embarrassed after ChatGPT hallucinates a timer feature.

Unfortunately for Altman, one of the consequences of ChatGPT becoming more widely used is that it's also receiving more scrutiny. Both for its growing environmental impacts on clean drinking water, and for the fact that the AI program still tends to "hallucinate" information. For instance, if you ask a question it doesn't know the answer to, but it knows something similar, it may simply make up information that sounds convincing.

"Made-up" information can include places, historical events, or current events. And one content creator challenged ChatGPT over a simple feature to prove that the AI's hallucination was real and provided incorrect information. TikTok user Husk asked ChatGPT to confirm whether or not it could function as a timer. The program confirmed that it did not have that capability. However, when Husk said he was going on a one-mile run and needed ChatGPT to time him, it helpfully offered to do exactly that.

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There's only one problem: As the program itself acknowledged, it has no timer capabilities. Husk only waited for a few seconds before asking ChatGPT to tell him how long his "run" had taken. ChatGPT made up several different times through several different tests, once offering a 7-minute time, and another time offering a 10-minute time, when Husk had really only let a few seconds elapse. Altman was shown a clip of Husk proving the program's fault, and he looked pretty embarrassed.

The tech mogul agreed that the ChatGPT program does not currently have the capability to run a timer, but promised it would eventually be included. And now that the world knows this is an issue, people are becoming more aware of just how much of a gap there is in reliability when it comes to ChatGPT sticking to the facts.