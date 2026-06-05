Samuel Leeds Left School With No Qualifications and Bought His First Property at 17 — Here’s Exactly How He Did It By 25, he was a millionaire. By Reese Watson Published June 5 2026, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Samuel Leeds

Samuel Leeds grew up on a rough council estate, got stabbed at 14, and sat on the special needs desk at school. At 17, he owned his first house. By 25, he was a millionaire. This is the story he tells when people say it can’t be done. Samuel Leeds was not supposed to succeed.

Article continues below advertisement

By his own account, he was not academic. He sat on the special needs desk at school, placed there after the previous occupant, a student with severe learning difficulties, had left. He was never quite sure whether the teachers thought he had special needs too, or whether they simply wanted to keep an eye on him. Either way, the message was clear: he was not expected to go far.

He left school at 16 with no qualifications worth speaking of, no career prospects, and no plan, beyond a vague determination that he was going to make money somehow, some way, without relying on anyone else.Six years later, he was a property millionaire.

Article continues below advertisement

The Builder Who Changed Everything

The first pivot came when Leeds was working on a building site at 16, earning $20 to $25 a day as a labourer. The man he was working for was renovating an HMO, a house of multiple occupation, in Birmingham and was not shy about expressing his frustration with the investor who owned it. “He got a napkin out and started writing down how much the owner was going to make from the rents,” Leeds recalled. "He was furious about it. I was thinking, good for him. That’s what I need to do.”

He had already read Rich Dad Poor Dad. He had already started attending property networking events, turning up at a Crown Plaza in Birmingham at 16 in a £34 suit from Asda, so nervous his mouth dried up, hiding behind a pillar, hoping no one would speak to him.Now he had his strategy. He just needed to execute it.

Article continues below advertisement

The Problem With Being 17

The plan was straightforward in theory. Find a property at least 25% below market value. Buy it with a bridging loan. Refinance immediately at full value. Use the mortgage to repay the bridging loan. Walk away with a free house and a tenant paying the mortgage.“I called estate agents and said, 'I can see your house is on for $125,000. I’ve only got $100,000. Is it worth me booking a viewing?” Leeds said. “Most said no. But the ones who said maybe those were my motivated sellers.”

Within weeks he had an accepted offer on a property in Bournville, Birmingham. Then reality hit.The mortgage broker he called had one question: how old are you? Seventeen.

Article continues below advertisement

“You need to be 21 to get a buy-to-let mortgage,” the broker told him. Leeds describes it as feeling like being stabbed in the chest.He had spent months learning the system. He had found the deal. He had done everything right. And the system simply did not work for 17-year-olds.He found a way around it regardless, arranging for the mortgage to be held until he could take ownership in his own name and completing the purchase.

Making It Work

The property was a three-bedroom house in Bournville, Birmingham, bought for $100,000. Leeds converted a reception room into a fourth bedroom and rented it out room by room at $350 per month each. After bills and the mortgage, he was left with approximately $950 in profit every month. “I was 17. I lived with my mum. I’d never experienced anything like it,” he said. “I felt rich. I know now that $950 a month isn’t rich. But I’ve never experienced that feeling again, not from any deal since, no matter how big.”He still owns the property today. It is now worth approximately $300,000.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Next

The first property was not the end of the story. It was barely the beginning. At 18, Leeds spent an entire year trying to do more deals and getting none. The recession had hit, banks were collapsing, and property prices were falling. Almost everyone told him to stop. His mentors told him to keep going.

At 19, he secured a deal using borrowed capital, negotiating a property listed at $85,000 down to $65,000. He learned lease option agreements, buying properties now and paying for them later, and began building a portfolio without needing large sums of cash upfront. He managed other people’s properties for free, just to gain experience. He worked briefly as an estate agent to build contacts. By 25, he was a cash millionaire. Today, his career revenue stands at $125 million, he holds over 100 properties across multiple countries, and he has lent over $20 million to other investors through his private finance company.

Article continues below advertisement

The Lesson He Tells Everyone

Leeds is consistent about what actually made the difference and consistent that it was not talent, academic ability, or background.“I was not smart. I was not special. But I was persistent,” he said. “At 18, I did a whole year and got nothing. Most people would have quit. I kept going.”He is equally consistent about the role of knowledge.

“People go to university and spend $50,000 to get a qualification that might get them a job,” he said. “I spent money on property training courses as a teenager. Everyone around me thought I was crazy. But that knowledge is what built everything.”The house in Bournville still generates income today, nearly two decades after a 17-year-old bought it for $100,000.“That first property gave me something no amount of money could buy,” Leeds said. “It gave me the proof that it works. Once you have that proof, you never look back.”