Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman Tease 'Practical Magic 2' With New BTS Photos Nearly three decades after 'Practical Magic' debuted, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reuniting for its sequel. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 26 2026, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Warner Bros.

Nearly three decades after Practical Magic debuted in theaters in 1998, Sandra Bullock, 61, and Nicole Kidman, 59, are returning as the Owens sisters for Practical Magic 2. The much-awaited sequel, scheduled to open Sept. 11, is based on The Book of Magic, Alice Hoffman's 2021 follow-up novel to the story that inspired the 1998 film.

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Bullock and Kidman reprise their leading roles, joined by newcomers Lee Pace, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Sally McLeod.

As production continued, several cast members shared behind-the-scenes moments from the set on social media, offering fans an early glimpse at the long-awaited sequel.

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Bullock, Kidman and Williams Share Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Kidman posted an Instagram Story featuring herself carrying a black cat, a nod to the franchise's magical themes.

It's the season of the witch. #PracticalMagic2 casts its spell in theaters this September. pic.twitter.com/Jvjk0se6Fh — Practical Magic (@PracticalMagic) June 24, 2026

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Bullock shared a photo of herself in costume alongside Joey King and Maisie Williams, giving fans a look at the next generation of Owens family members. “Get ready,” she captioned the post, hinting at the film’s release.

Games of Thrones star Williams also shared several behind-the-scenes images on Instagram, including one showing the cast watching a rainbow over the set and another featuring a dessert spread during filming, according to People.

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Warner Bros. released the film's first trailer in April, followed by a second trailer in June that revealed more of the story and offered a closer look at the characters played by Williams and Pace. Earlier, during her June 2024 interview with People, Kidman had first revealed that the sequel was in the works, and she, along with Bullock, gave fans a preview of the upcoming project, announcing, “The witches are back!”

Everything We Know About 'Practical Magic 2'

The film follows spooky sisters Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) as their quiet New England town is shaken up by the arrival of a mysterious figure, played by Lee Pace.

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Returning cast members Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest reprise their roles as Frances and Bridget Owens. The sequel also adds Xolo Maridueña, Sally McLeod, Joey King and Maisie Williams to the ensemble cast.

🙌🏾 ✨Excited that it looks like

PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 will build on the lore of the first film.



There might be more to uncover on why Maria Owens but the curse on the family hundreds of years ago, and maybe Sally and Gillian saving Sally daughter might indirectly break it.… pic.twitter.com/YVM0InxHgi — Bella (🍿🫶🏾Cinematically Emotional) (@BellaLoveNote) June 24, 2026

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According to Deadline, the official logline follows the Owens sisters as they return "to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic" while confronting a family curse that threatens their legacy.