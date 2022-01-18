Country Music Star Sara Evans Is the Proud Mother of Three Children

Sara also has two daughters who are very close in age, Olivia, 18, and Audrey, 17. It appears that musical talent is a family hallmark, as both Olivia and Audrey are also pursuing work in the music industry. The two girls were given their first big break when they appeared on their mother's 2017 studio album "Words."

In 2019, Sara, Avery, Olivia, and Audrey joined together to form the Barker family band and even released an album that very same year.