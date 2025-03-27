Here's How the Second Bridesmaid Running Trend on TikTok Got Its Start "Why is it starting to look good? Like maybe bridesmaids SHOULD sprint down the aisle?" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 27 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@@fabhann

A new trend has emerged on TikTok, and people are a little in the dark about where it actually started. The second bridesmaid running trend didn’t come from a viral video of a bridesmaid sprinting down the aisle, though that would be pretty entertaining to watch.

Instead, it all began with a woman simply sharing what her "walking down the aisle" song would be when the time comes. While she seemed pretty hyped by the song choice, folks found it a bit too fast-paced for a wedding. Her video has now become the inspiration for some pretty hilarious comments and even funnier videos imagining how that scenario would play out with her chosen tune. Let’s dive in!

How the second bridesmaid running TikTok trend got started.

TikToker @fabhann, who goes by Han on the platform, sparked an entire trend set to the song "Ordinary" when she shared what she imagined would be the perfect wedding song for walking down the aisle.

Han's video, set to Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which has now been dubbed the "wedding version," was captioned, "I don’t want to get married yet but I’ve just found the song I want to walk down the aisle to." As the song played, she held up her fingers to represent when each bridesmaid would get their solo moment to walk, essentially playing out how the scene would look.

Honestly, it sounds pretty amazing and definitely a fitting song, but the speed? Just a tad too fast. Based on Han’s imaginary wedding, each bridesmaid would only get five seconds to walk down the aisle, meaning they’d have to hustle to ensure each gets their moment on the coveted runway. Obviously, that’s not really possible unless the bridesmaids pick up the pace, nearly coming out one behind the other, or just run down the aisle.

And that, my friends, is where the inspiration for the second bridesmaid running trend came from. People took Han’s vision and started imagining their own hilarious scenarios of how her wedding would go, including what the second bridesmaid (or all of them) would have to do to make it down the aisle in time. It also sparked a flood of priceless comments, which Han had a field day going through.

Some of the top comments included, "Are your bridesmaids sprinting, bab?" while another person joked, "Best get the bridesmaids in trainers then." Perhaps one of the best was, "Keep an asthma puffer at the end of the aisle, I’ll be wheezing through your vows," which garnered over 37,000 likes!

Alex Warren even played into the trend his song "Ordinary" started.

Plenty of people took Han's imaginary wedding and brought it to life, literally showing how it would look — by running down the aisle.

But the best response came from Alex, the actual singer of the song. He shared a video of himself on the treadmill with the caption, "Practicing to be the second bridesmaid at that one wedding..." Priceless!

