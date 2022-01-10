Adoption is a serious commitment. Research indicates that foster children are found to be nearly 2 times more likely to suffer from "mood disorders like anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues." And while there are very promising statistics that indicate the foster care system in the United States, overall, produces is producing favorable results.However, there are a number of harrowing instances on the internet where young children are being placed under the care of abusive or neglective parents. While foster care systems have been put in place in order to assure the safety of children and minors, no process is perfect, and there are times when kids are put under the care of folk with not-so-pure intentions.\n\nAnd then there's "re-homing" adopted children in the United States; which can take place in Facebook groups or other online forums.It's a practice that TikTok user @karpoozy blasted. She highlights a post from Second Chance Adoptions she says is worded in such a way that talks about children like "they're dogs" and provides a field day for groomers/adoptive parents with "malicious intent" could take advantage of. The post in question reads:\n\n"AVAILABLE Facebook friends - please help by sharing this to your Facebook page! We really need your help. We would not be able to find new homes for these kids without you!!"The post continues, "[Child's name blurred] 9 years old, He loves animals and is a typical boy in most ways. He is described as compliant, a follower, kind and usually obedient. He gets along with children of all ages. [Child's name] is a good eater, and sleeps well. [Child's name] likes to do typical kid stuff, Legos, role play (play Narnia characters etc.)""Please consider if [Child's name] can be your son. He could be placed with children who are younger than he is or older. We don't want him in a home where there is another 9 year old because [Child's name] needs to never be..." and then the rest of the text is cut out.While Krista concedes that a full picture of the situation cannot be discerned from a single Facebook post, the TikTok user pointed out several key phrases in the post that should raise alarms in people's heads, like the fact that the first description of the 9-year-old in question is "compliant and obedient...that's a really long way of saying that this child will do whatever you want no questions asked."She also said that "they are literally describing this child like you would see an ad for a dog at a shelter."\n\nThe biggest issue that Krista has is that posts like this one shouldn't be shared with "strangers on the internet" who may have ill-intentions when it comes to adoption: "This is an easy way to keep getting children exploited."Kirsta also took issue with Facebook, stating that she doesn't know why the application "continues to let this page exist."\n\nThere were many TikTok users who were shocked at the ads. Some thought that the way it was worded seemed like a "coded" post for pernicious activity.Others said that they browsed through the agency and saw that they were separating children, while others question why rehoming adopted children isn't considered child abandonment.\n\nApparently rehoming adopted children is a fairly common practice. It's unregulated and can often find children being placed in homes under the care of individuals who haven't been vetted as they would be for first-time adoption.