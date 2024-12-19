“Why Is This in a Children’s Store?” — Woman Stunned by See-Through Bathroom Window in Candy Shop "Why would they even do that tho." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 19 2024, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @carissamonyce

A candy store with a bathroom window had TikToker Carissa Monyce (@carissamonyce) freaking out. And in a viral TikTok she posted to her account, she detailed exactly why. In a video that's accrued over 1.8 million views, she was stunned at her view upon entering the restroom.

"Y'all I have never been in a bathroom before like this. I legit panicked. Look," she says, before transitioning the camera orientation to show the view that has her so worried. In full display is what appears to be a one-way mirror, however, the TikToker says that this isn't the case.

The setup allows whoever is inside of the bathroom to look out into the candy store. So, while folks are going about their business, they can watch people sneak candies from a pick-and-mix or load up their bags with gummy sharks.

Next, she pans her camera around the bathroom, which is decorated in pink tiles, along with candy-centric decorations. Which seems like a strange amalgamation. The room is part commode, part interrogation room, part Candy Land.

The TikToker continued to narrate her astonishment. "Look, I'm in the bathroom," then she pans her camera back out to the floor where shoppers can be seen ambling about. "I'm gonna show you all what it looks from the outside," she says, exiting the restroom area.

Then, the video cuts to the exterior of the bathroom and, sure enough, she's able to peer inside the glass and in full view is the restroom's toilet, sink, and everything else inside. "Y'all can see me? What the?" she says, continuing to record the strange bathroom layout.

She added a text overlay, which commented on the lack of a reaction from fellow shoppers. "They were even confused ... or playing it off!" Carissa continued, "How's that possible? I am confused." She continues to record the visible restroom area, with toys displayed out in front of the bathroom window.

Next, she flips the camera orientation to go back on her face. "What the f--k? That's crazy. And weird." At this point in the clip, she appears to see someone else entering the rest room area, and she cautions them to let them know that the bathroom is see-through, meaning shoppers will see everything they're doing in the rest area.

"And then I panicked because this lady was taking her daughters in there!" "It's see-through," she tells the fellow shopper, who ends up explaining how the window works. "I know, and as soon as you lock the door, it's not," she informed Carissa, who breathed a sigh of relief.

"I didn't lock the door," Carissa tells the woman, laughing in disbelief. "I'm freaking out." Afterward, the clip cuts to Carissa inside the restroom with the woman as she continues to record. A sign on the door reads: "Lock the door so we cannot see you through the window."

Indeed, once the door has been locked, the window's glass becomes frosted, preventing anyone from peering into the bathroom. "What? OK, thank you," Carissa says, unlocking the door and heading out of the bathroom.

Then, the video cuts back to the TikToker's relieved face. "I'm so embarrassed," she says before the clip cuts out. But how does this technology work? As it turns out, there are several privacy glass providers that offer these kinds of setups for clientele.

Smart Glass Country wrote a post pertaining to this type of offering that "privacy glass can be wired to automatically become frosted when the door is locked." Explaining further, the business wrote: "This is a very popular solution for bathrooms. This is typically accomplished through the use of magnetic connectors."

Another company, Dash Door, also spoke to "switchable glass applications." While they didn't mention magnets, they did say there's a variety of different ways clients can enable privacy mode on their glass.

"An example would be modification of a glass door lock such that the glass is switched when a bathroom door lock thumb-piece is turned. Wireless remotes are also available and can be integrated with control modules providing for 'cascade' or 'rolling digital curtain' effects / patterns in walls comprised of multiple switchable glass panels."

