"Shameful" — Netizens Defend Princess Diana Over Resurfaced Prince Harry Father Rumors The internet is abuzz over rumors that question Prince Harry's parentage. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 7 2026, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons/John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com; MEGA Fans defend Princess Diana over rumors involving Prince Harry's parentage.

In March 2026, an old rumor returned to haunt the British royal family. A picture of Prince Harry with Princess Diana’s old riding instructor, James Hewitt, circulated on the internet. A slew of netizens noted how similar the two men looked, with the same shade of hair and the same shape of nose. This once again reignited rumors that Prince Harry’s actual father might have been James, and not King Charles III.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry

Despite the matter being put to rest years ago, this renewed questioning of Prince Harry’s parentage has drawn a lot of criticism from those who remember the princess fondly. Many came to Princess Diana’s defense online, dismissed the rumors completely, and explained why they might be wholly untrue.

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When Did Princess Diana Meet James Hewitt?

Prince Harry was born in 1984, while, as confessed by James himself, his relationship with Princess Diana only began in 1986 and lasted five years. This is often cited by many as a defense for King Charles III being Prince Harry’s actual father. A number of social media users have dismissed the allegations altogether, pointing out that the alleged affair between Princess Diana and James resulting in the birth of Prince Harry would be an impossibility.

This rubbish again.

You've only got to look at a young prince philip to see the gene line pic.twitter.com/nkWDjr4cZd — claire v (@clairev_411) March 31, 2026 Source: X/@clairev_411 An X post highlighting the resemblance between Prince Harry and his paternal grandfather Prince Philip during the latter's younger days.

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Regardless, the internet has been flooded with jokes and memes about James being Prince Harry’s father, though there isn’t any evidence to suggest the connection. On the contrary, there are also a large number of users who have questioned such claims.

A user online write, “Look, we know that’s his dad.. I love people who deny that”. Another user commented, “I’m sure they know but don’t talk about it.” The replies to the post that brought up the conspiracy are largely dominated by the ones that have come to the defense of Princess Diana.

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Princess Diana Receives Support From Social Media Users

Princess Diana had a lot of admirers when she was alive, and that has continued even after her death. She allegedly had an affair with James, but that reportedly only began two years after the birth of Prince Harry.

The hate of the derangers against Prince Harry has reached new levels again, now they started their trolling about James Hewitt being his father. Princess Diana met James Hewitt in 1986. Two years after Harry was born. Harry looks exactly like the Spencers. His aunt Sarah,… pic.twitter.com/uDX6b3NWPS — Nina (@ShakeLS) March 31, 2026 Source: X/@ShakeLS A post on X dismisses rumors that James Hewitt was the father of Prince Harry.

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A user, coming to her defense, wrote, “That's a bulls**t post. Harry looks exactly like his mother's family. Diana met (James) Hewitt two years after Harry was born. It's shameful that this is still circulating.”