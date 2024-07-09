Home > Human Interest After Shayna Hubers Killed Her Boyfriend, She Danced Around in the Interrogation Room "He was twitching so bad, and I didn’t want to watch him lay there and twitch," Hubers told a 9-1-1 operator. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 8 2024, Published 8:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Inside Edition (video still)

It was no secret that the relationship between 20-year-old Shayna Hubers and 29-year-old Ryan Poston was rocky on its best day. The couple began dating in 2011 after meeting on Facebook and for the next 18 months, they fought more often than not. At one point she even moved into Poston's condo in Highland Heights, KY, but that only seemed to make things worse.

In October 2012, while the couple was on yet another break, Poston was getting ready to go on a date with a new woman when Hubers unexpectedly showed up at his place. That is when she shot him six times while his date waited at the bar, alone. Where is Shayna Hubers now? Here's what we know.

Where is Shayna Hubers now? She's serving a lengthy prison sentence.

Hubers is currently serving a life sentence at Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women and will be eligible for parole on Sept. 16, 2032. She has been incarcerated there since August 2015 and has somehow managed to get married and divorced during that time. According to The Enquirer, Hubers married Unique Taylor, a trans woman, in June 2018. By January 2019, Hubers had filed for divorce.

The Enquirer previously reported that Taylor, who was 41 to Hubers' 27, was in "Campbell County facing a 2016 robbery charge for nearly two years." It's unclear how the two met but the ceremony, like the marriage itself, was brief. It lasted all of 30 seconds and took place in Campbell County Jail, per Fox 19. As far as the divorce goes, a filing said the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

What happened to Ryan Poston?

The night before he was killed, Poston told his stepfather he was finally ready to end things with Hubers, according to ABC News. Authorities would later find numerous Facebook messages from Poston to friends wherein he discussed their turbulent relationship. Hubers once messaged a friend to say, "He says he is only with me [because] I make him feel so awful when I cry. My love has turned to hate."

Police believe an argument broke out between the couple when Poston tried to break up with Hubers. This resulted in her shooting him six times. Things took a strange turn when Hubers called 9-1-1. "I’m not a murderer," she said to the operator," via A&E’s Killer Cases. "I just killed him in self-defense."

Perhaps self-defense would be a more believable story if Hubers didn't also say to the 9-1-1 operator, "Because he was twitching and I knew he was going to die anyway—and he was making funny noises—I shot him a couple more times." She then added, "He was twitching so bad, and I didn’t want to watch him lay there and twitch."

While in police custody, Hubers kept up the self-defense story but when law enforcement left the room, Hubers acted quite odd. Video surveillance of the less than distraught girl showed her dancing around and talking to herself. "I killed him. I killed him," she said while doing a little jig. Hubers kept talking long after her Miranda Rights were read to her, and well before an attorney showed up.