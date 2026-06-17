'Shrek 5' Trailer Drops: Everything You Need to Know About the Big Return Shrek 5 aded a slew of new actors to it's cast, and the franchise has been far from silent in Shrek's over two decade absence from the big screen. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published June 17 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@UniversalPictures

After Puss in Boots: The Last Wish revitalized interest in the franchise, fans have been anticipating Shrek’s return to the big screen. Ever since his inclusion in the studio’s introductory logo animation, there was little doubt about the Shrek franchise's continued importance as DreamWorks' flagship IP. The last mainline outing in the franchise, Shrek Forever After, came out in 2010. Sixteen years later, the entertainment landscape has changed significantly

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Shrek’s place in popular culture has also changed with the virality of memes and the growth of internet culture, something that the teaser embraced. The teaser was released in February of 2025. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are all returning to their roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, respectively. Joining the cast is Zendaya as Shrek’s daughter, Felicia. Universal released the trailer June 16, 2026.

Source: YouTube/@UniversalPictures

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Who Else Has Joined Shrek 5’s Cast?

Apart from the three main cast members returning, it has been revealed that Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo have been cast as Ferfgus and Farkle, the two sons that Shrek has with Fiona, as per Deadline.

First look at Shrek & Fiona’s sons in ‘SHREK 5’.



Voiced by Skyler Gisondo and Marcello Hernandez. pic.twitter.com/I4HeJrrkZu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 16, 2026

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Walt Dohrn and Shrek 2 co-director Conrad Vernon are slated to return to co-direct the film. Plans for the film date back to 2004, as reported by IGN. There are some other characters that are also returning, like the Gingerbread Man. His scene from the trailer, in particular, has been getting a lot of attention, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. DreamWorks has not confirmed whether fans can expect to see Donkey’s dragon wife or his donkey-dragon children.

The ending suggests Puss may be heading to reunite with familiar characters from the franchise.

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What Is Next For Shrek After His Fifth Film?

While there hasn’t been a mainline Shrek film since 2010, the franchise has been far from inert. There have been two films focusing on Shrek’s version of Puss in Boots, which were released eleven years apart. The franchise has also produced several short films, like Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos and The Pig Who Cried Werewolf. Between 2015 and 2018, Puss in Boots also starred in his own Netflix television series, called The Adventures of Puss in Boots. Additional content was also released on Peacock's YouTube channel, all aimed at children.

The animation style in Shrek 5 will still be like this pic.twitter.com/97derTXtPS — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) June 16, 2026