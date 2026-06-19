‘Sicko Mode’ Producer Tay Keith Dies at 29, Leaving Hip-Hop in Mourning Metro Nashville Police Department officers discovered Keith during a welfare check. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 19 2026, 2:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taykeith

Brytavious Chambers, the Grammy-nominated music producer known professionally as Tay Keith, was found dead Thursday afternoon in his Nashville, Tennessee, apartment. He was 29. Metro Nashville Police Department officers discovered Keith during a welfare check.

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“No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results,” the department said in a statement posted to X.

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The Man Behind the Beats

A Memphis native, Keith began posting music to YouTube as a teenager before breaking through with BlocBoy JB’s Rover, Shoot and Look Alive featuring Drake, all in 2018, according to Deadline. Over the course of his career, he collaborated with some of music's biggest names, including Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Eminem, Cardi B, Future, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus.

Keith earned two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song, first in 2019for co-producing Travis Scott's 2018 single Sicko Mode, and again in 2024 for Drake and 21 Savage's Rich Flex. His production catalog also includes Beyoncé's Before I Let Go, Lil Nas X's Holiday, Eminem's Not Alike and DJ Khaled's I Did It.

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Keith also produced Sexyy Red's breakout single Pound Town and follow-up Get It Sexyy, the latter of which gained renewed attention after being featured on HBO's Euphoria. He was featured on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Music list.

Tributes Pour In

Fellow Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, a frequent collaborator, paid tribute across multiple Instagram stories. "We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving," he wrote alongside a photo of the two and a screen recording of their call log.

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Memphis producer Hitkidd also shared a tribute, writing, "I ain't even got the words, we been doing this since 2010."

Producer BanBwoi wrote, "Idk how to feel bro. Closest death ever even been to me. I love you and thank you for everything. Thank you for being my first big brother."

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British rapper AJ Tracey wrote on Instagram, “RIP my brudda. thank you for all the time and love you showed!” Italian rapper Rondodasosa added, “FIRST US PRODUCER TO GO PLATINUM IN ITALY LOVE U FOREVER LEGEND.”

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Fans also paid tribute on social media following the news of his death. "Why you leave us like this man?? Hearing 'Tay Keith (expletive) these up' will not hit the same," one fan wrote under his latest Instagram post.

"Rest in paradise! I'll never forget how happy you were when you got your degree. So talented — your legacy will forever live on," another wrote.

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I ain’t even got the words, we been doing this since 2010 @taykeith pic.twitter.com/6b3NoyyfsA — the mastermind (@Hitkidd) June 18, 2026