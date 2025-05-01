What Is the Meaning of the Instagram Trend "Side Shot Nominate 6"? "SIDE shot. A side shot of YOU!" By Ivy Griffith Published May 1 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram @huntermtl, @enzo2358_lax, @natelukemeyer via YouTube / @Tech Muster

It's fairly common for TikTok trends to make headlines, but other social media platforms exist. And in this case, the big question is centered around an Instagram stories trend instead: the "side shot nominate 6" trend. So what does it all mean?

Like every TikTok and Instagram trend before it, it has its roots in a mysterious past and has evolved beyond its original directive. But here's what we know about the origins of the "side shot nominate 6" trend, its meaning, and how people are reacting to it elsewhere on the internet. Because it's safe to say that not everyone is loving it.

What is the meaning of "side shot nominate 6"? Pretty much exactly what it sounds like.

If you watch Instagram stories, and especially if you have mid-to-elder Gen Z folks in your house, you may have scrolled past a few "side shot nominate 6" posts. They're unsurprisingly paired with six tags to encourage friends or followers to get in on the trend. But what does it all mean?

Know Your Meme explains the trend: "'Side Shot Nominate 6' is an Instagram Story trend that gained traction among teenagers in late April 2025. The trend involves people posting photos of themselves from the side, typically from a sporting event like football or basketball, and nominating six other people to do the same by tagging them." If you scroll through stories, however, you'll note that people aren't necessarily using it as originally intended.

Many of the photo slide shows included in the trend are of people from the side, minus the sports. And let's just say that TikTok isn't here for this deviation from the original.

Not everyone is on board with the "side shot nominate 6" trend.

Over on TikTok, people aren't feeling the trend in general. But users seem particularly offended that Instagram users are doing the trend without including photos of themselves in sports and at sporting events. Video after video shows users rolling their eyes or cringing and making faces with the caption, "side shot nominate 6" emblazoned across their posts.

One user explains why it bothers them so much in response to a video asking what the purpose of the trend is, writing, "People are posting photos of them not doing sports, and I'm confused now." Because if the point of the trend is to show sports and action shots from the side, what happens when you take the action and sports out of it? Another scoffed, "And now there's face card nominate 6 and fit check nominate 6!"

Some users said that they hadn't participated because they don't play sports, and chastised those who have participated without understanding the purpose of the trend. However, others had some more charitable thoughts. One user wrote, "SIDE shot ... a SIDE shot of YOU," with another adding, "Side is just like what you do on the side, it doesn’t have to be a sport."