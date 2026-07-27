People Think This Australian Off-Roader Is Sophie Rain's Doppelgänger, and Honestly, We See It "Wait, is this Sophie Rain?" By Distractify Staff Published July 27 2026, 5:40 p.m. ET Source: TMZ/Instagram

There's a new name popping up all over social media, and the internet has a lot of thoughts. Meet Hope De Graauw — an Australian content creator whose fans keep insisting she looks just like OnlyFans star Sophie Rain.

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Source: IG

So, About That Resemblance...

It's become a running theme in Hope's comment section. People are stopping mid-scroll, doing a double-take, and typing some version of "wait, is this Sophie Rain?" The similarity is close enough that it's genuinely sparked debate online — and it's turned a lot of curious clickers into loyal followers almost overnight.

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Source: IG

Here's the Twist: She's Not Your Typical Influencer

Unlike a lot of accounts that blow up off looks alone, Hope's content is rooted in something a little more grounded — literally. She grew up in Australia surrounded by open trails and rugged terrain, and offroading has been part of her life since way before the internet noticed her. It's not a persona she put on for views.

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Source: IG

And Yes, She Actually Wrenches on Her Own Trucks

This is the detail that keeps coming up when people talk about her: Hope does real mechanical work on her own vehicles. We're talking suspension upgrades, repairs, the whole deal — no crew doing it for her off-camera. It's an unexpected pairing (viral looks plus legit gearhead skills) that's hard to find anywhere else right now.

Keep an Eye on This One