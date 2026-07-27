People Think This Australian Off-Roader Is Sophie Rain's Doppelgänger, and Honestly, We See It
"Wait, is this Sophie Rain?"
There's a new name popping up all over social media, and the internet has a lot of thoughts. Meet Hope De Graauw — an Australian content creator whose fans keep insisting she looks just like OnlyFans star Sophie Rain.
So, About That Resemblance...
It's become a running theme in Hope's comment section. People are stopping mid-scroll, doing a double-take, and typing some version of "wait, is this Sophie Rain?" The similarity is close enough that it's genuinely sparked debate online — and it's turned a lot of curious clickers into loyal followers almost overnight.
Here's the Twist: She's Not Your Typical Influencer
Unlike a lot of accounts that blow up off looks alone, Hope's content is rooted in something a little more grounded — literally. She grew up in Australia surrounded by open trails and rugged terrain, and offroading has been part of her life since way before the internet noticed her. It's not a persona she put on for views.
And Yes, She Actually Wrenches on Her Own Trucks
This is the detail that keeps coming up when people talk about her: Hope does real mechanical work on her own vehicles. We're talking suspension upgrades, repairs, the whole deal — no crew doing it for her off-camera. It's an unexpected pairing (viral looks plus legit gearhead skills) that's hard to find anywhere else right now.
Keep an Eye on This One
Between the ongoing Sophie Rain comparisons and a genuinely unique off-road background, it feels like only a matter of time before Hope De Graauw becomes a name a lot more people recognize. If her current trajectory is any indication, you're going to want to say you found her early.